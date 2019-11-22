“He is able to run up and down the court and do conditioning and do the bike and everything else,” Stevens said. “I don’t think he’s going to lose a lot on that end. That’s sometimes the issue with the injuries is that — especially leg injuries — it takes you a while to get up to speed conditioning-wise. But I don’t think that’ll be the case. I think he’ll be able to maintain that pretty well, which is good.”

Stevens said he was unsure whether Hayward is shooting with both hands, or just his healthy one, but it is a clear sign of progress for Hayward, who was injured when he collided with Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge on Nov. 9. Hayward underwent surgery two days later and is expected to miss a total of about six weeks.

DENVER — Celtics coach Brad Stevens said that forward Gordon Hayward has started shooting again as he continues to rehabilitate after undergoing surgery on his broken left hand.

Stevens added that rookie guard Romeo Langford, who is out with an ankle sprain he suffered while playing for the Maine Red Claws last Friday, is expected to miss about two weeks.

Advertisement

Dueling defenders

After the Clippers clawed to an overtime win against the Celtics on Wednesday, Los Angeles guard Pat Beverley was asked what it was like to be on the floor with Boston guard Marcus Smart, a rare player who is about as intense as Beverley.

Beverley initially just stared at the inquisitor, and after a follow-up question simply chuckled and responded, “that’s funny,” essentially dismissing the idea that Smart is on his level.

Smart, of course, later saw that exchange, and on Friday morning he said he was not surprised by Beverley’s reaction, and that he would have said the same thing. But then he continued.

Advertisement

“What I am surprised about is for Pat to think that I’m below him or anything in that standpoint where, you put me head up against Pat I think we know who’d win that battle. I think my play speaks for itself. I’m not saying Pat’s not a good ballplayer, good defender, but I’m just on another level right now.”

Before the Celtics faced the Clippers on Wednesday, Smart said that his respect for Beverley is “through the roof.” On Friday, he said those feelings had not changed, but this time there was an addendum.

“He has heart,” Smart said. “You’ve got to respect a guy like that that goes out there and plays every night fearlessly, and really stands down to nobody. The respect factor is there, but at the same time, I’m on another level. I feel like when it comes to me, if you had to choose me and Pat, I think I’d be getting that nod, so no offense to Pat, but step his game up a little bit more and we’ll see.”

The Clippers visit TD Garden on Feb. 13.

Smart supporters

Even though Beverley might not be offering any public compliments, Smart is already generating some defensive player of the year buzz this season, including a recent Twitter endorsement from former Celtics big man Kendrick Perkins.

Smart’s Celtics teammates, unsurprisingly, were happy to vouch for him.

“His defense is amazing and he takes pride in it,” Kemba Walker said. “Especially at his size, the things that he does, it’s pretty incredible. But, yeah, as far as being mentioned and having the opportunity to win that award, if he keeps doing what he’s doing, keeping it up, there’s no reason why his name shouldn’t be in that conversation. He has that kind of ability.”

Advertisement

Added Jaylen Brown: “For sure. Smart definitely has without a doubt been leading the way for us. He’s been great to be honest. He’s catapulted our whole team to being excellent defensively. I’ve taken notes and stepped up. Smart’s leading the way, and I’m right behind him.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.