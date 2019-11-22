Coach Brad Stevens said after the game that early scans yielded good news about Walker’s condition, but they were awaiting a further diagnosis.

But some potentially good news came out about a half-hour later, when the Celtics said that Walker was being transported to a local hospital to be evaluated for concussion-like symptoms.

DENVER — Celtics point guard Kemba Walker suffered an apparent head injury when he collided with teammate Semi Ojeleye with just over three minutes left in the second quarter of Boston’s 96-92 loss to the Nuggets on Friday.

When Stevens went over to Walker after the injury, the point guard was not able to communicate with him. But Stevens was able to see Walker at halftime before his ambulance left for the hospital, and his condition had clearly improved.

Advertisement

“He had his wherewithal and was in decent spirits,” Stevens said, “which was good, obviously.”

The Celtics trailed by as many as 19 points in the second half as they tried to find their way without Walker, but then rallied to pull within 1 point twice in the fourth quarter. The surge stalled there, however, and Walker’s health was the main concern afterward.

“I thought it’s tough on both teams to see that, and it was good to get at least early reports of good news from our standpoint, but a head injury is super scary and so you’re always thinking about it,” Stevens said. “You still have to play the last 27 minutes, which is not a fun part of it. But I thought our guys and Denver competed really hard the rest of the game.”

Walker got hurt leaning over and reaching for a loose ball when he collided headfirst with Ojeleye’s midsection. He immediately crumpled to the floor, and the Celtics called a timeout moments later. As medical personnel tended to Walker, members of team security near him held their fists in the air to indicate the need for a stretcher.

Advertisement

Walker was surrounded by his teammates and coaches as he was strapped into a stretcher. After about five minutes, he was wheeled off the court and given a standing ovation by Denver’s fans. When the replay of the collision was showed on the stadium’s video board a few moments later, there was a collective gasp.

Just over two years ago, the Celtics watched in horror as Gordon Hayward suffered a gruesome ankle fracture in his Celtics debut. Ojeleye, the most deeply religious player on Boston’s team, led the others in a prayer then, and he did the same on Friday night, this time after the injury occurred in an inadvertent collision involving him.

If Walker is sidelined for a lengthy period, Stevens would likely turn to either Marcus Smart or Brad Wanamaker as his starting point guard. The Celtics received some good news this week when Hayward, who is still recovering from surgery to repair a broken hand, started shooting again. He is expected to return in a few weeks.

That will give a great boost to the Celtics, but Walker’s health is clearly the greater concern right now.

Walker signed a four-year, max-salary contract with the Celtics last summer, greatly lessening the sting from Kyrie Irving’s departure to join the Nets. Walker was a three-time All-Star during his eight-year tenure with the Hornets, but he never won a playoff series there.

Advertisement

As the Celtics surged to an 11-3 start this year, Walker spoke with great joy about the chance to play with so many talented players, and he was eager to find postseason success for the first time. He entered Friday night averaging 22.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game this season.

The Celtics had another slow start on Friday and fell behind by as many as 17 points before whittling the deficit to 36-30 at the time of Walker’s injury.

The Nuggets stretched their lead to 45-34 by halftime, and continued to build upon it during the third quarter, as the Celtics appeared in a bit of a fog as they tried to mount a comeback without their All-Star point guard.

The Nuggets led by 19 points with less than four minutes left in the third quarter before Wanamaker gave Boston a closing surge in the final 1:20, hitting a layup and a floater before finding Javonte Green for a 3-pointer that helped pull the Celtics within 70-57 at the start of the fourth.

And the run did not stop there, as Denver thudded one jump shot off the rim after another in the fourth, and the Celtics used their speed and defense to surge upcourt on fast breaks and erase what was once a massive deficit.

Boston started the fourth quarter with a 16-5 run and pulled within 77-76 on a layup by Jaylen Brown with 4:33 left.

Just as the Nuggets looked like they were ready to pull away, the Celtics answered again, this time with a Brown 3-pointer that made it 84-83 with 2:19 left. But Boston was never able to claw back in front.

Advertisement

After Paul Millsap hit a three to give Denver a 91-85 lead, Brown answered with a contested three from the left corner that made it 91-88 with 30.6 seconds left. The Celtics needed one more defensive stand, but Jamal Murray’s long jumper with 11.4 seconds all but finished them off.

“I told [the rookies] that the guys that are holdovers here, those dudes are warriors,” Stevens said. “I mean, to come back in that game, on the last day of the trip, after seeing Kemba go down, in Denver, against that team, and give us a chance to win? They’re warriors.”

Brown had 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead Boston, and Wanamaker played well in place of Walker, adding 14 points off the bench.

The Celtics now head home after a 2-3 road trip that was a few bounces away from being much more impressive. Smart’s potential game-winner rolled off the rim at Sacramento, and then the Celtics had a near-miss in overtime against the Clippers.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.