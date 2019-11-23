Although Walker avoided serious injury, don’t expect him back for at least two weeks or more, depending on the severity of the injury. Former Celtic Al Horford missed nine games two seasons ago with a concussion and Jaylen Brown missed six games when he landed on his head when his hands slipped off the rim in March 2018.

Walker ran headfirst into the midsection of teammate Semi Ojeleye and was motionless near the paint area about 30 feet from the Celtics bench. He was placed on a stretcher, immobilized and taken to a local hospital with what the team said was concussion-like symptoms.

DENVER — The Celtics can’t help but feel fortunate that Kemba Walker’s injury was not more severe than a possible concussion, as scary and demoralizing as the scene was when he crumbled to the floor Friday night at the Pepsi Center.

The Celtics will have to continue without Walker because there’s just too much to lose right now and too much momentum gained from the first 15 games. The Celtics return home from a 2-3 West Coast trip with the three losses by a combined 8 points after a 96-92 loss to the Nuggets.

Despite losing Walker in the first half, the Celtics battled back to cut a 19-point deficit to 1, unable to close it out because they needed to be perfect and weren’t.

Still, the Celtics walked away dazed from the Walker injury but inspired because they didn’t relent, even when their heads were elsewhere.

“We tried to gather it up for him and go out there and give it everything we had,” guard Marcus Smart said. “It’s tough to see anybody go through that. We have to move on and we had to play with what we had.”

Walker’s presence on the roster has been a salve for a team that was damaged after last year’s chaos. He stabilized the team with his calmness and has allowed Jayson Tatum, Brown and Smart to become more vocal personalities and more willing contributors.

When Brown was asked whether the departure of Kyrie Irving and others have allowed his offensive game to flourish, he responded with, “no comment.” Brown didn’t want to say what he thought: the presence of Walker has allowed his teammates to grow.

That’s why his injury hurt so much. That’s why the team wanted to galvanize and battle back for a victory. They were close. Brown hit a 3-pointer to slice the deficit to 84-83 with 2:19 left but the Nuggets responded with two Gary Harris free throws and a Jamal Murray stepback jumper to make it 88-83.

Finally, Paul Millsap sealed the game with a corner 3-pointer with 45.3 seconds left, after Robert Williams was slow to close out. It ended a spirited rally, but the Celtics were more relieved that Walker didn’t suffer any major injuries than disappointed about the loss.

There are 67 more games left. And the Celtics have shown what they can do when healthy and when not healthy. They didn’t need to be chided for shooting 28 percent in the first half or looking lethargic in the Mile High altitude. They needed encouragement because they refused to relent after watching Walker get carried out on a stretcher.

“I told the team just now there’s a lot of things we can do better,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “That we all tried things outside of our strength at times and that’s not how you win when guys are out. You win by doing everything a little bit harder and a little bit better and you saw that at the end of the game.

“And I told the new guys who were showing signs of this, I told them the guys who were holdovers here, those dudes are warriors. To come back in that game on the last day of a trip after seeing Kemba go down in Denver against that team and give us a chance to win, they’re warriors.”

The Celtics indeed showed themselves something Friday in Denver. They showed they can compete and outplay – in the fourth quarter – an NBA Finals hopeful without two of their best players. That Gordon Hayward injury was two weeks ago but seems like a year ago considering this long West Coast swing and now another significant injury.

The season doesn’t slow down. The Celtics have another game Monday, then Wednesday, then Friday, then Sunday and they all will occur without Walker, who needs to take as much time as he needs to recover. And his teammates will move on. They will rely on their depth to get by as they did Friday.

They almost stole one against the Nuggets with the help of Brad Wanamaker (14 points, plus-18) and Javonte Green (5 points, plus-11) and crunch-time minutes from Robert Williams (4 points, 2 blocks). They wouldn’t collapse, wouldn’t relent even when nobody would have blamed them if they had.

They showed something Friday, something that will hopefully galvanize them throughout the season, a fortitude they lacked last season, a willingness to compete that doesn’t subside.

Gary Washburn can be reached at gwashburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.