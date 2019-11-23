■ The pessimist’s take: Their only wins were an uninspiring close call against the Warriors, who might be the worst team in the NBA, and the Suns, who were missing their starting point guard (Ricky Rubio) and center (DeAndre Ayton).

■ The optimist’s take: The Celtics played quite well without one of their top players, Gordon Hayward, they nearly took out one of the West’s top teams without Hayward and Kemba Walker, and they were a Marcus Smart roll and another bounce or two away from beating both the Kings and Clippers.

The Celtics concluded their grueling five-game West Coast swing with a 2-3 record following Friday’s 96-92 loss to the Nuggets in Denver. Here are 15 thoughts about the trip:

■ The results aside, the best news the Celtics received during the trip was that the head injury Walker suffered against the Nuggets is not considered serious. He plowed into Semi Ojeleye headfirst, collapsed to the ground, and was almost motionless, and the reaction of those around him indicated the possible severity of the situation. But Walker is expected to be fine, and according to one team source may not have even suffered a concussion, although he will likely have to go through the league-mandated concussion protocol because he initially experienced some concussion-like symptoms.

■ Brad Wanamaker’s ascension has been the Celtics’ most pleasant surprise over the first 15 games. He is getting more playing time since Hayward’s injury, and has stepped in and become one of Boston’s most trusted and reliable options, even in critical moments.

In the seven games since Hayward was hurt, Wanamaker is averaging 10.7 points, 4 assists, and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 53.5 percent from the field and making 25 of 26 free throws.

“He’s been one of our best players on the trip, bench or starters,” coach Brad Stevens said. “He’s been one of our best players and he really gave us a chance [against Denver].”

■ The Celtics battled in the loss to the Nuggets after Walker went down with his injury. But it was also quite clear that Denver almost completely removed its foot from the gas pedal after it soared to a 19-point lead with less than 15 minutes left. The Celtics deserve credit for their resilience, but the Nuggets flipped the switch back when they needed to.

■ We interrupt this regularly scheduled Celtics chatter to inform you that Kyrie Irving will not be coming to Boston when the Nets face the Celtics on Wednesday. He is sidelined with a shoulder issue, but this news quickly generated a collective eye roll across New England.

■ Smart looked like he’d just been through a prizefight as he limped out of the locker room on Friday night. He is dealing with a sore ankle and probably a sore everything else, but that never stopped him from throwing his body around like the court was made with sponges instead of hardwood. Smart was responsible for the signature defensive play of the trip, when he batted the ball away from Clippers star Kawhi Leonard, then sprawled across the floor to grab the loose ball and fire it off of Leonard’s leg, giving Boston a chance late in Wednesday’s game.

■ Speaking of Smart, he was also involved in an altercation with a fan during the Nuggets game. It was sparked — unsurprisingly — by Smart hurtling his body into the stands to chase a loose ball. He said that his foot got stuck in a chair, and a fan there told him to stay on the ground and get on his knees.

“I just told him, ‘Listen, just watch the game,’ because, if we retaliate to you guys, or we were on the street, you probably wouldn’t say that,’ ” Smart said. “ ‘I guarantee you wouldn’t say that because we’re grown men just like you.’ ”

Smart was upset about the incident, but especially frustrated that arena security did not appear to do anything.

“We’re going to end up protecting ourselves eventually,” Smart said, “and it’s not going to be pretty for the fan, and we don’t want that.”

■ Despite the 2-3 record that followed their 10-game win streak, the Celtics have done enough to make it clear they will be a very good team this season. It does still seem like they’re one piece away from being a potentially great team, but the problem is there’s no clear answer about what that piece might be, and how it could be acquired. The team’s rookies have not done enough to become enticing trade pieces, and the Celtics’ center-by-committee of Daniel Theis, Robert Williams, and Enes Kanter has actually played quite well.

The good news for Danny Ainge is that he has three months until the trade deadline, and he still has some future draft assets to play with if he wants.

■ Having said that, Hayward’s presence sure would have helped over these last five games.

■ Jayson Tatum is taking on a larger workload this season following the departures of Irving and Al Horford. His usage rate has spiked from 22.1 percent last season to 27.3 this year, and he is attempting 5.3 more shots per game.

As a result, there will be times when Tatum takes tougher shots against tougher defenders, but he would still like to be a bit more efficient. He is shooting 40.9 percent overall, 37.1 percent on 3-pointers, and 79.3 percent from the foul line, which would all be career lows.

■ It is becoming increasingly apparent how much Stevens enjoys coaching this team. It is a return to the hard-playing, scrappy groups that defined the pre-Irving era, and there is once again a sense that this team will not quit, no matter the deficit. After Friday’s near-miss comeback, Stevens called the veterans “warriors” multiple times. Those are the kinds of players he wants to coach.

■ Grant Williams’s 3-point misses are now becoming a thing. He is 0 for 19 this season. Teams are often leaving him wide open behind the line, as the Nuggets did twice in Friday’s game. Williams was a below-average 3-point shooter at Tennessee, but he had shown promise from beyond the NBA arc during summer league and the preseason. Plenty of his line-drive shots have missed badly, and it seems it’s more of a mental hurdle he’ll have to clear. He said he is confident that he will.

■ Entering Saturday night’s action, the Celtics, Heat, 76ers, and Raptors were all still undefeated at home, with a combined record of 23-0.

■ Peyton Manning was at Friday’s game in Denver. During a timeout he tossed a pass to the team’s fluffy mascot and it fell incomplete, bolstering Tom Brady’s case as the best there ever was.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.