Jaylen Brown poured in 31 points as the Celtics rolled to a 112-93 win over the Heat at TD Garden on Wednesday night. Boston improved to 8-0 at home.

Observations from the game:

■ Brown is playing with plenty of confidence on offense. He poured in some catch-and-shoot 3-pointers, and is mixing those tries in with some aggressive drives. In the first quarter, a few of those drives ended with awkward double-clutches, as he made 1 of his first 6 shots. But he connected on 9 of 14 after that, perhaps the most impressive being a smooth off-the-dribble step-back from the top of the key.

■ He banked in a 3-pointer about a minute later, but, hey, it still counts.

■ With Marcus Smart sidelined because of an illness and Gordon Hayward still recovering from hand surgery, rookie forward Grant Williams drew the first start of his career. He committed a couple of awkward fouls in his first six-minute stint, though, and did not return for the rest of the first half.

■ The Celtics rested the past two days and the Heat played an overtime game in Toronto on Tuesday night, but it did not look that way at the start. Miami drilled 4 of its first 5 3-pointers and drove to the rim with limited resistance several times, including a powerful Bam Adebayo slam after he blitzed past Brown.

■ Coach Brad Stevens was forced to get creative with his lineups because of the absences of Smart and Hayward, and he certainly did. Boston has often thrived with small groupings, but in the first half Robert Williams and Daniel Theis were paired up in the frontcourt before Enes Kanter joined Williams later.

■ That size didn’t help much on the glass at the start. Nineteen minutes passed before the Celtics grabbed their first offensive rebound of the game. The Heat were doing a good job tipping missed shots to each other.

■ The Celtics trailed by as many as 11 points in the second quarter, and Miami had a few chances to extend the lead before ultimately stumbling through the rest of the first half. The Celtics entered the free throw penalty early, and Miami let the free throws pile up by committing several fouls that were nowhere near the basket. The Celtics held an 18-1 edge in first-half free throws.

■ Semi Ojeleye was on the court for the entire run and had five rebounds during the second quarter. His solid play earned him the start over Williams in the second half, and he played all of the second quarter, too, and the Celtics outscored the Heat by 21 points during that time. He had 5 points and seven rebounds.

■ In the second quarter the Celtics attempted 14 free throws and forced seven turnovers, helping spark their 26-7 run to close the half, flipping the 11-point deficit into a 52-44 lead. The Heat started looking, well, like a team that played in overtime in Toronto on Tuesday night and then went through customs and then flew to Boston.

■ The run continued well into the third quarter, eventually stretching to 42-15 as Boston’s lead swelled to as many at 16 points. The Heat actually made another push, this time pulling to 71-66 on a Butler dunk. But the Celtics then closed the quarter with an 11-2 burst that included a pair of Brown 3-pointers.

■ Props to Brown for firing up a heave from beyond midcourt before the first-half buzzer. These attempts have become relics as players worry about their shooting percentages.

■ Stevens probably didn’t love putting his starters back in with 3:45 left after the Heat quickly sliced a 21-point deficit to 15.

■ Great timing by Theis on his third-quarter block of Meyers Leonard. He rose and met him at his peak, and it was one of those blocks where the ball had hardly left the shooter’s hand before being swallowed up.

■ There have been plenty of coaches’ challenge low points this season, and we had one Wednesday: The Heat challenged a foul call when down by 17 points with 3:14 left. In fairness, they won the challenge.

■ Some local Heat connections: Guard Duncan Robinson grew up in New Castle, N.H., and attended Williams College before transferring to Michigan. And assistant coach Dan Craig, who was filling in for head coach Erik Spoelstra, attended Chelmsford High.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.