“I said, ‘Yeah, I definitely have to go see the movie and try to talk to KG,’ ” Fall said.

Fall, a two-way-contract player who will spend most of this season with the G League’s Maine Red Claws, is back in Boston rehabbing a bone bruise on his knee. And Garnett was in town for the Boston premiere of the new Adam Sandler movie he co-stars in, “Uncut Gems.”

When Tacko Fall signed with the Celtics last summer, he was hopeful that he would soon have access to some of the franchise’s greats. He told president of basketball operations Danny Ainge that he was especially interested in meeting Kevin Garnett, and that chance arrived Sunday night.

The two spoke briefly and exchanged contact information, and Fall was beaming Monday as he recalled the interaction.

“I like everything about him,” Fall said. “I love his competitiveness. He’s one of the greatest to play this game, and he’s a Celtics legend.

“Personally I feel like there’s a lot I can learn from him, from his mind, how he approached the game, his competitiveness and everything. I’m going to try to learn as much as possible from him whenever I can.”

Fall said that Garnett told him he just needs to keep working, and he told him to stay in touch. Fall said he would not be shy about sending text messages to Garnett.

“We have so many great players who have been here and accomplished a lot, so we can learn from them and try to do the same thing someday,” he said. “For me, KG is one of those players. He’s one of my favorite players, so it really meant a lot to meet him.”

Fall said he enjoyed the movie quite a bit, too, and he thinks Garnett’s new career is off to a good start.

“You could just feel KG’s energy was in there, all throughout the movie,” he said. “I met Adam Sandler and that was the coolest thing ever. I told him my mom’s going to freak out when she finds out I met him.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.