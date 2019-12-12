With Boston trailing, 108-106, Boston coach Brad Stevens appeared to elect to foul Ben Simmons, a 57.3 percent foul shooter, with 34.6 seconds left. Simmons rolled in the first one before hitting the second cleanly.

The 76ers appeared to be in control with a 106-97 lead with just over two minutes left when the Celtics went on a quick 7-0 run that was capped by a Gordon Hayward jumper at the 1:01 mark.

Al Horford’s return to Boston was a bit of a dud, as he sat on the bench and watched because of a sore knee. But it was a good night for his team anyway, as it used a powerful performance from Joel Embiid to snag a 115-109 win.

Jayson Tatum, who had been scuffling through a tough shooting night the entire game, then drilled a deep 3-pointer with 26.5 seconds to play. The Celtics fouled Embiid, who hit two free throws, and Jaylen Brown slipped on the ensuing inbounds pass. After Embiid hit one of two free throws, he smothered a dunk attempt by Daniel Theis to all but close it out and hand Boston its first home loss of the year.

Embiid finished with 38 points and 13 rebounds, and Kemba Walker had 29 points and eight assists.

Observations from the game:

■ When Walker was plowing through his 44-point night on Wednesday, Stevens waited until the 7-minute mark of the fourth quarter to put him back in to close the game. By that time, much of Boston’s 10-point lead had vanished and Walker couldn’t quite regain his magic. On Thursday, Stevens went back to him two minutes earlier in the fourth, with Boston trailing by 4.

■ The Celtics would have been in bad shape if not for the surprising offensive contributions of Enes Kanter and Theis, who combined to make 17 of 24 shots and tally 36 points and 14 rebounds.

■ Tatum hit two big fourth-quarter 3-pointers, but it was otherwise a forgettable offensive night for him. He was 5 for 18 overall and continues so struggle to generate much consistency at that end. Brown was just 3 for 9. Not the best All-Star showcase for the two in a nationally televised game.

■ The 76ers looked to get Embiid involved early, and the Celtics consistently swarmed him with double teams. Embiid was patient and made several good passes out of them. With so much attention paid to Embiid, as well as Simmons and Tobias Harris, there was bound to be someone open. And most often it was Mike Scott, who has connected on less than 35 percent of his 3-pointers this year. But he drilled all four of his attempts in the first half.

■ The 76ers traded up in last June’s draft with the Celtics in order to select defensive stopper Matisse Thybulle with the 20th overall choice. Thybulle had his chance against Walker in the first half, but it did not end well, as Walker consistently sent him in the wrong direction and created space for threes and layups, including a 4-point play. But Thybulle fared better against the less quick Brown, and also drilled 2 of 3 3-pointers in the opening half.

■ Walker had just 12 points against the 76ers in the season opener, and mostly shrugged off the suggestion that he struggled with the 76ers’ length. On Thursday, he offered some proof as he erupted for 21 first-half points.

■ The 76ers needed just 34 seconds to unspool an 8-0 run late in the first quarter.

■ Kanter had a promising start for Boston, as he made his first three shots and also played some decent defense against Embiid in the post. He was patient and avoided biting on Embiid’s fakes.

■ Kanter was whistled for one foul late in the second quarter after stripping the ball from Embiid, but Stevens immediately challenged the call. The use of the challenge continues to be a work in progress, but Stevens probably would have been better off conceding the free throws.

Even though he won this one, it resulted in a jump ball that Philadelphia had a clear edge in winning. The Sixers did get possession back, and Embiid scored inside, and Boston was out of challenges.

■ Kanter missed a 3-pointer in the first half. His only other attempt this season came in the season-opener at Philadelphia and he missed that one too. He vowed at the start of the year to stretch his game beyond the arc, but that has not quite happened yet.

■ There were a few odd plays in this one, and this was one: With 4:22 left, Simmons shoved Theis into Walker as Walker hit a 3-pointer. The basket counted and Theis got a free throw, and Simmons’s decision was quite puzzling. Perhaps he was just hoping to get the off-the-ball foul call before Walker got an open attempt.

■ The crowd erupted when Hayward drilled a 3-pointer from the left arc at the buzzer, but after review the shot was ruled no good. Boston had waited less than a tenth of a second too long.

■ Hayward scored the Celtics’ first 9 points of the third quarter, but he didn’t receive much help, as his teammates combined to add just 12 after that.

■ Kanter is certainly not known for his defense, but his solid moments on that end of the floor continued in the third quarter. He forced a steal and chased it down for a layup, gobbled up an Embiid attempt to force a jum ball, and stripped Embiid on the final possession of the period.

■ Overheard from one fan as Simmons dribbled the ball just beyond the 3-point line: “Shoot it, please!”

■ Horford sat out because of a sore knee, removing some of the intrigue surrounding this game. The Celtics put a small poster on the wall outside of the 76ers’ locker room welcoming Horford back to Boston. The team did not show a tribute video for Horford, instead opting to show him on the scoreboard’s video screen at the end of the first quarter. The initial reaction was a smattering of boos, but they were ultimately drowned out by a standing ovation as Horford stood and waved to the crowd.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com.