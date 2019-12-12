“Obviously he’s missed a couple of games here, but I usually wait for all of the info before I judge my level of concern, I guess,” Stevens said. “But yeah, you certainly always want everybody available every day, and I don’t think it’s a long, long-term thing by any means. We just want to make sure.”

Smart’s eye appeared puffy when he left the locker room after Boston’s loss to the Pacers on Wednesday night. Stevens said that Smart saw a new eye specialist Thursday morning. Celtics coach Brad Stevens said that Williams continues to undergo tests on his sore hip, and they have been inconclusive so far.

Marcus Smart (eye infection) and Robert Williams (sore hip) on Thursday night both missed their third consecutive games as the Celtics faced the 76ers.

Advertisement

Forward Gordon Hayward, who was hit in the head in Wednesday’s loss to the Pacers, was cleared to play against Philadelphia.

Hayward was inadvertently hit by Indiana forward Doug McDermott midway through the fourth quarter of the Pacers game. He said later that he felt dizzy as he took a knee before going to the locker room for the rest of the game. He said he had a headache after the game, but he underwent multiple concussion tests and that concern was ruled out.

Horford returns

Former Celtics forward Al Horford, appearing in Boston for the first time since signing with the 76ers last summer, missed Thursday’s game because of a sore knee.

Horford said he and Stevens have talked this year about how well both of their teams are playing. He said he has not been surprised by how Boston has mostly maintained its rhythm despite several injuries this year, because that has been a hallmark of Stevens’s Boston teams.

“Then you have guys like Jaylen Brown playing at an All-Star level, Jayson Tatum playing at an All-Star level, and obviously Kemba [Walker],” Horford said. “They have talent. The talent is here. That’s why it’s no surprise.”

Advertisement

Horford on Thursday expanded a bit on his decision to sign with Philadelphia.

“Really just looking at that opportunity,” he said. “I know that I really felt like the opportunity to go over there and play alongside a guy like Joel [Embiid] and Ben [Simmons] was something that was going to be hard for me to pass. To have that opportunity to, I feel like, win now, that was one of the things that really drove me.”

Moving pieces

Celtics rookies Romeo Langford and Carsen Edwards were sent to the Maine Red Claws on Thursday to take part in their practice in Iowa prior to their Friday game against the Iowa Wolves.

Langford had missed the last two weeks with an ankle injury before being cleared to return on Wednesday, and Stevens said he will likely spend much of the next month with the Red Claws.

This is Edwards’s first stint in Maine this season. He has appeared in 21 games for the Celtics, averaging 3.9 points and 1.7 rebounds while making 32.1 percent of his shots.

With Smart and Williams out, the Celtics also recalled rookies Tremont Waters from the Red Claws. Stevens said that was mostly a logistical decision, as Langford and Edwards went directly from Indiana to Iowa on Wednesday night, and Waters was in Maine. The Celtics’ other two-way contract player, Tacko Fall, was also activated for Thursday’s game.

Advertisement

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com.