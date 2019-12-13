Coach Brad Stevens has mostly elected to start Daniel Theis, who is a more versatile defender and is capable of stretching the floor a bit more with his 3-point shooting. Kanter is an excellent offensive rebounder and finisher, but his defense is sometimes a liability and he has yet to develop a long-range jumper.

The wins have arrived. The Celtics are 17-7, with impressive victories over teams like the Bucks, Raptors, Mavericks, and Nuggets. But Kanter, who was widely expected to become the starting center, has had limited opportunities to flourish.

After Al Horford signed with the 76ers and Aron Baynes was traded to the Suns last summer, the Celtics had an obvious void in the middle. Veteran center Enes Kanter then signed a two-year, $10 million deal with Boston, intrigued by the chance to have a substantial role on a winning team.

He is averaging 7.9 points and 6.0 rebounds in 16.3 minutes per game. All three of those figures are his lowest marks since he was 20 years old and in his second NBA season, with the Utah Jazz.

“Of course every player wants to go out and play 45, 40, 35 minutes,” Kanter said. “In Brad’s system, it doesn’t matter if you play one minute or 48. You just go out there and give everything you have.

“Brad says if [the opposing center is] a pick-and-pop guy, Theis is the guy. Those are decisions a coach makes, so it’s our job to give everything we have.”

Still, Kanter is taking advantage of the opportunities he receives. He is shooting a career-best 60.4 percent from the field, and he is gathering 19.5 percent of all available rebounds, which is slightly above his career average.

Perhaps most importantly, the Celtics are outscoring opponents by an average of 10.8 points per 100 possessions while Kanter is on the floor, the second-highest net rating on the team, trailing only Jayson Tatum.

Kanter had his finest game as a Celtic in the 115-109 loss to the 76ers Thursday night. In 24 minutes, he made 10 of 13 shots and tallied 20 points, 9 rebounds, 2 steals, and 2 blocks.

His performance mostly ended up as a footnote because the Celtics lost and Philadelphia center Joel Embiid erupted for 38 points, 13 rebounds, and 6 assists. But when Embiid was matched up against Kanter, he converted just 4 of 11 shots, compared with 7 for 9 against the rest of the team.

“My mind-set was go out there and try to get stops,” Kanter said. “I was not thinking about getting buckets. My job was to bring physicality, get every rebound, and bring toughness.”

Kanter had several strong defensive plays that were sparked by effort and hustle. He swallowed up an Embiid attempt near the rim, resulting in a jump ball. He stripped Embiid twice, including one that was initially ruled a foul before the call was overturned on a coach’s challenge. And he even poked away a pass intended for Sixers backup center Kyle O’Quinn, then lumbered downcourt to gather the loose ball and score, much to the delight of his teammates.

“Enes, he was huge,” Celtics point guard Kemba Walker said. “He played some great defense. He made some great plays offensively as well, and we need those guys to continue to do that for us. We’re going to have a lot of attention on us and hopefully it opens things up for those guys.”

It was promising for the Celtics that Kanter and Theis were able to shine on the same night. Theis had made 7 of 11 shots and had 16 points and 5 rebounds. While Embiid’s numbers were startling, his 38-13 line doesn’t look as troublesome when matched up against the 36 and 14 that Kanter and Theis totaled.

“I thought both of them did really well,” Celtics forward Gordon Hayward said. “I think Embiid is arguably one of the hardest matchups they’ll face in the NBA, and he’s a lot to handle. I thought they competed against him and made things tough.

“And then offensively playing in the seams, I think they both did a tremendous job. So it was a good fight by them.”

Center Robert Williams remains out indefinitely with a sore hip, so Kanter’s role could continue to expand in the coming weeks. He is prepared to do more, but he understands there will be nights when that is not asked of him.

“When you want to win a championship, you have to be unselfish,” he said. “You can make an impact on the bench, too, communicating and keeping the spirit up by bringing positive energy.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.