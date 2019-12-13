Horford was incredibly well-liked during his time here, but his decision to opt out of the final year of his deal stung fans most of all because of his grating new choice of city. Then Horford was ruled out of this game with a sore knee, and his presence mostly went unnoticed other than when he received a warm if simple ovation when he appeared on the scoreboard’s television at the end of the first quarter.

When the schedule was released, Thursday’s game against the 76ers was notable because it would mark Al Horford’s return to Boston for the first time since he bolted last summer and joined one of the Celtics’ most hated rivals.

This game had plenty of juice even without him, though. The 76ers are widely considered the second best team in the conference, and the Celtics’ powerful start has helped them make their own push for that spot.

But for the second consecutive night, Boston was undone by a subpar fourth quarter, this one resulting in a 115-109 loss. The Celtics, who lost to the Pacers on Wednesday, had been 10-0 at TD Garden before Thursday.

“I think two emotional losses for us,” forward Gordon Hayward said. “Certainly it’s tough in games that go down to the wire. I felt like we had chances in both. But it is what it is. It’s a long season.”

In recent years the Celtics have mostly had their way against the 76ers in the games that matter most. This year they are now 0-2, and they were given another reminder Thursday how fearsome Joel Embiid will be if these teams meet in the playoffs.

The All-Star center had 38 points, 13 rebounds and 6 assists, and his team outscored Boston by 21 points during his 36 minutes on the floor.

“I haven’t been the closer that these guys needed me to be the whole season,” Embiid said, “and I just had that opportunity and they kept feeding me.”

The Celtics scrambled to double-team Embiid when they could, particularly at the start, but he consistently escaped them, either to score or ignite openings for others. The Celtics took their chances elsewhere, and players like Mike Scott and Matisse Thybulle, who combined to hit 7 of 11 3-pointers, gave the 76ers an important lift.

Even double-teaming couldn’t slow down 76ers’ big man Joel Embiid, who celebrates a 3-point basket in the fourth quarter. JOHN TLUMACKI/Globe Staff

“We had our moments doubling,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “We’ve got to clean that up. It’s not something I would say we’ve spent a lot of time on since October, other than throwing it into games here or there. You’re not doubling the post much anymore in the NBA. Against this team, you’ve got to some.”

Momentum can stall quickly, and while these two losses were competitive, there was a sense in Boston’s locker room afterward that this could be a good time for an early-season reset.

“We just have to learn how to win,” point guard Kemba Walker said. “We have a lot of lapses during these games. We have stretches where we’re playing super well. And then we have lapses. And we just have times where we’re just, like, it’s bad. It just looks really bad. So we just have to tone that down a little bit, just try our best to put 48-minute games together. And that’s going to take everybody.”

Backup center Enes Kanter actually had his finest game as a Celtic Thursday, despite Embiid’s dominance. He came off the bench and made 10 of 13 shots and had 20 points, 9 rebounds and 2 blocked shots. He is generally known as a defensive liability, but he consistently held his ground against the powerful Embiid, an encouraging development for Boston with more matchups looming.

Starting center Daniel Theis added 16 points and 5 rebounds, and after the game Stevens glanced down at the stat sheet and indicated that he’d happily take these statistical splits at the center position when facing a team like this one.

“I thought both of them did really well,” Stevens said. “I think Embiid is arguably one of the hardest matchups they’ll face in the NBA and he’s a lot to handle. I thought they competed against him and made things tough. And then offensively playing in the seams I think they both did a tremendous job. So it was a good fight by them.”

Walker followed up his 44-point night by tallying 29 points and 8 assists, but just 8 of his points came after halftime, when he was 1 for 8 from the field. And Boston’s two rising stars—Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown—were mostly muffled on a night they had a chance to move the needle in their All-Star considerations in a nationally televised game.

They combined to hit just 8 of 27 shots, a mark was buoyed by two late 3-pointers by Tatum.

The 76ers appeared to be in control with a 106-97 lead with just over two minutes left when the Celtics went on a quick 7-0 run that was capped by a Hayward jumper at the 1:01 mark.

With Boston trailing, 108-106, Stevens elected to foul Ben Simmons, a 57.3 percent foul shooter, with 34.6 seconds left. Simmons rolled in the first one before hitting the second cleanly.

“With 34 seconds we know we can get a two-for-one if we go fast. And we know we at least have two possessions left,” Stevens said. “[If] he misses one, then it’s a one-possession game, you got the ball, you get a chance to do what we did, which was hit a 3 and tie it if he misses one. Credit him, he stepped up and knocked them in.”

Tatum, who had been scuffling, drilled a deep 3-pointer with 26.5 seconds to play. The Celtics fouled Embiid, who hit two free throws, and Brown slipped on the ensuing inbounds pass. After Embiid hit one of two free throws, he smothered a dunk attempt by Theis to close it out.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com.