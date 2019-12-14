After Boston lost to the Bucks in the conference semifinals, Shrewsberry left to become an associate head coach at Purdue. But he still speaks to Stevens frequently and has watched about 75 percent of the Celtics’ games on television this year, and Stevens’s brightened countenance has been obvious to him.

Stevens generally remains stoic regardless of the situation, but Shrewsberry is one of the few who has a real sense of how his friend is finding his way through a basketball season. When the Celtics failed to meet lofty expectations last year, Stevens heaped much of the blame on himself, and Shrewsberry could see how the experience had worn on him.

Micah Shrewsberry is perhaps the most trusted lieutenant Brad Stevens has ever had. He was a lead assistant for Stevens at Butler for three seasons before sitting by his side for six years on the Celtics bench.

“I think he’s thrilled with how they’re playing, but how they’re going about handling their business is the biggest point,” Shrewsberry said. “He just looks and sounds happier. He always used to talk about the teams that make Boston proud, and I think that’s what this group is kind of doing. They bring it every single night, and even the nights they’re not at their best, they fight back into it. That’s the kind of fighter’s mentality that I think Brad wants his groups to play with, and it looks like that’s what they’re doing. That’s who they are this year.”

Last year, the Celtics were never truly able to dig themselves out of their 10-10 start. Now they are already 17-7, even though they have played almost every game without at least one of their core players.

During his last few years in Boston, Shrewsberry was tasked with working most closely with the team’s two young stars, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. He has continued to send them text messages this season, mostly offering encouragement and making sure they’re doing well.

He has been impressed by the progress of both players, as they emerge as potential All-Star candidates this year.

“For Jaylen, each year how he handles the ball and how he handles situations has gotten so much better,” Shrewsberry said. “He’s becoming so skilled with the ball where you just trust him. Early on he’d do stuff and you’d be like, ‘Uh, I don’t know what’s going to happen here.’ But more often than not now, good plays are happening because now he’s seeing the floor, he’s handling it. He’s not trying to score all the time. He’s setting guys up as well. That part of his game is really flourishing.”

Shrewsberry said he has also been impressed by Tatum’s improved play off the dribble, either as a scorer or distributor. He believes his inconsistent shooting will find its level over time, but it is clear to him that he is embracing a larger role now.

“It’s fun to see him step up in those moments where they need a big shot or a big play, and he’s stepping into that moment,” he said. “He’s just going to continue to grow in that role.

“With those guys, you don’t know what their ceiling is. It continues to move. What you thought they’d be at a certain point in time, now they’ve moved it to a totally different level, and how they keep growing from here, the potential for those two is limitless. They’re 23 and 21. They can be as good as they want to be, because they keep growing at such a quick rate.”

Shrewsberry was an assistant at Butler when Gordon Hayward played there, and he was even with Stevens when they picked him up at Logan Airport for his free agent visit two years ago. He said it was crushing to see Hayward miss his first year in Boston with an ankle injury and then spend most of last year trying to find his way again.

“I didn’t want that to be his experience in Boston, because in my mind it was going to be such a great experience for him, coming to Boston and being a focal point and having a great career there,” Shrewsberry said. “He’s a guy Boston fans would love, the way he plays, and he didn’t get that experience his first two years. Now the way he started the season he was really determined to have a great year. I was kind of floored by his start, and so happy for him. He looks so confident again.”

While Shrewsberry has already picked Stevens’s brain about some coaching strategy, their discussions this year are usually more about their families than their basketball teams. Next Saturday Butler will face Purdue, and Stevens’s wife, Tracy, is planning to bring the couple’s two children to Indianapolis for the weekend.

They’ll go to see Shrewsberry’s son, Braeden, play a high school basketball game on Friday night before watching the Boilermakers and Bulldogs play the next day. Brad Stevens said he’ll still be pulling for Butler in that one, but otherwise he’ll be a Boilermakers fan this year.

“[Shrewsberry] is a great coach,” Stevens said. “He’s done a great job in every stop he’s been at, and he’s always been a blast to be around. He’s got a great way about him, a great communication ability, and see the game really well.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.