Williams is averaging 3.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks over 14.2 minutes per game this year, and had emerged as a dependable option off the bench in his second season. When Boston’s practice was opened to reporters on Monday, he was seen taking some jump-shots. Coach Brad Stevens said Williams also completed a light workout on an exercise bike.

An edema is caused by fluid buildup in the bone marrow. It is usually ignited by an injury but is generally just treated with rest and physical therapy.

Celtics forward Robert Williams, who has missed the last three games with a sore left hip, has been officially diagnosed with a bone edema and will be limited for the next three weeks before being reassessed.

“I don’t know what beyond that they’ve cleared him to do or what he will be asked to do,” Stevens said. “But obviously we want to progress slowly with that.”

Meanwhile, the eye infection that has caused Marcus Smart to miss the last three games has spread to both eyes. Smart is not expected to play against the Mavericks on Wednesday.

“He’s struggling a little bit,” Stevens said. “. . . You’re worried about it but I was told this particular type of infection could be 7-10 days. We’re at seven now.”

Backup center Vincent Poirier jammed a finger during Monday’s practice and was scheduled to undergo an X-ray later in the day.

Langford recalled

The Celtics recalled rookie guard Romeo Langford from the Maine Red Claws for Monday’s practice. Langford has dealt with a seemingly unending run of minor maladies this year, most recently a sprained ankle.

Stevens said that Boston initially planned for Langford and Carsen Edwards to have an extended stay with the Red Claws, including the upcoming G League showcase in Las Vegas. Smart’s return could affect that approach, however.

“Bouncing back and forth is hard,” Stevens said. “We didn’t want to do that with Romeo, but the other thing is we needed a body to practice. We didn’t have enough to go live there with all our wings, so we needed one of those guys to come back. And I thought it would be good for Romeo.”

Stevens said that for now, the Celtics are eager to see Langford on the court, whether that be in practices in Boston or in games with the Red Claws.

“He’s never really had a shot here because he really hasn’t been healthy,” he said. “When he’s gotten healthy, he’s been able to go play a little bit in the G League but we brought him back for practice because, twofold, No. 1 is it would be a good chance to get a lot of practice reps and, No. 2, we think really highly of him. We haven’t gotten a chance to see him in this scenario very often.”

Long weekend

The Celtics are in the midst of an unusually lengthy five-day break. They have played just 24 games this season, the fewest of any team in the NBA following Monday’s action. The Hornets have played a league-high 29 games.

The Celtics took advantage of their respite by taking the weekend off. Stevens said it is important to look at these sections of the year through the larger prism of the full schedule and focus on rest when there is an opportunity for it.

“Very rarely do you get this kind of break,” he said. “I’ve looked at a lot of the schedules. Some of them get it over Christmas. We haven’t gotten that the last four years because we play Christmas Day. There’s a lot of teams that are off 21-26, 22-28, whatever it is. But we get it now and we’ve got to take advantage of it from most importantly a rest and get your legs back.”

For Stevens, the break offers a chance to dive a bit more deeply into game film.

“I think it’s a good chance to analyze your own team and to scout the next,” he said. “You can pay attention to what you’ve got coming up but you also have a few extra hours in the day to take a big-picture assessment of yourself, and there are some things I’m really encouraged by. There are some things we have to be better at to be as good as we want to be, and there are some things we have to manage appropriately with regard to rebounding and size and those things.”

Hayward’s party

Celtics forward Gordon Hayward and his wife Robyn on Monday held a Christmas party at the team’s training facility for 10 low-income families from the Boston area. Children received gifts, made gingerbread houses, played on the basketball court, and received a visit from Santa.

“It’s just nice to have a chance for these kids who might not be able to have a Christmas to have a party like this,” Hayward said.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.