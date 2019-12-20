Jackson wanted to spearhead that ascension. Instead, he labored through training camp with a sore back and finally an MRI after the second game revealed a stress reaction for the former BC standout. Jackson has missed the past 26 Pistons games as the injury-besieged club struggles mightily to compete.

It was the Pistons’ first playoff appearance in three years and Jackson sought to build on that success this season. The Pistons have been waiting for a consistent winner since the end of the Chauncey Billups-Richard Hamilton era more than a decade ago.

Coming off two injury-plagued seasons, Reggie Jackson made it to the finish line in 2019, playing in all 86 of the Detroit Pistons games, proving to himself that he was durable enough to endure a full season.

It’s been a difficult stint for Jackson in Detroit, the team has mostly underperformed and Jackson has taken the brunt of the blame because of injuries and the career-defining five-year, $80 million deal he signed in 2015. The Pistons have not won a playoff game in Jackson’s tenure.

“It sucks, especially since the team I felt like was put together so well,” he said. “I expected it to be another great year and I had a really good offseason and you come into the preseason, I kind of felt something was nagging during training camp. During preseason it kept getting worse and finally after the second game, I just couldn’t go any longer.”

Pistons coach Dwane Casey said Jackson will be evaluated after Christmas. Jackson said he’s improving and hopes to begin practice soon.

After Detroit’s 114-93 loss to the Celtics on Friday at TD Garden, the Pistons are 11-18 and trailing the Orlando Magic for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The hope is the Pistons get back Blake Griffin, Luke Kennard, and Jackson over the next few weeks and make a legitimate playoff run in the second half.

The Pistons have been trying to upgrade their culture and become a consistent competitor for the past decade. Injuries have seemingly always been a factor. Jackson was traded to Detroit to become its frontline point guard, a franchise cornerstone. Consistency with Jackson and the team has been the issue.

Detroit has had eight coaches in 10 years while Jackson has shown flashes of being a top-10 point guard and then flashes of futility.

“I feel like we’re still capable, but we want to give ourselves a chance to get in the fight,” Jackson said. “I think if we do that, we can still do something remarkable and this won’t be a lost season. Andre [Drummond] has been here the longest and I’ve been here the second longest and I feel like the pieces have been forming, but we have yet been able to stay healthy.

“I know myself in particular, I just haven’t had the best luck in being able to be healthy for my time here in Detroit, so it’s been tough.”

Jackson turns 30 in February, a benchmark age for NBA players, especially point guards. At 30, you’re not young any more. At 30, potential is simply things you haven’t done yet.

But Jackson is not only battling his detractors — those who say he’s overpaid and underperformed — but by his own body, being robbed of his prime years by a series of ailments.

“It’s annoying to know how much work I’ve put in; years back and I started to really kind of despise the game because I wasn’t able to get healthy and then being able to play all 82 plus four in the playoffs gave me confidence, started to finally enjoy it again,” Jackson said. “I was really ready to attack this year, manage my offseason, get healthy and now it’s just hard to watch. Hopefully we have enough time when I get back.”

Even more frustrating personally is Jackson will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. A productive year could mean another sizable contract, but that’s now being dashed by another injury and uncertainty as to whether Jackson can lead a playoff-aspiring team.

“I don’t focus on that, I’m just trying to focus on getting back healthy and back right,” he said. “I haven’t thought too much about it. I just want to get back and help the team accomplish some of those goals. That’s the biggest plan right now. I just want to get out there and be able to lay it all out on the line.”

Because several friends were out of town for the holidays, Jackson only had seven ticket requests for his bi-annual visit to Boston. But he still follows Boston College basketball closely. He was part of the program’s NBA resurgence with Jared Dudley and Craig Smith before him, and in the past two years, Jerome Robinson and Ky Bowman. Jackson visited with former BC assistant and current UMass-Lowell coach Pat Duquette on Friday. Duquette was able to nab Jackson out of Colorado Springs in 2007, when the Eagles were still trying to emerge as a factor in the ACC.

“Even though I didn’t play with Jared, I think we’re both proud to be in the league as BC alums,” Jackson said. “I’m always rooting [the Eagles] on. I’m always trying to get [Dudley] to come back here and coach one day, try to get the program back to prominence, but I know coach [Jim] Christian is doing all he can. I’m just rooting for the guys. I’m watching from afar.”

Gary Washburn can be reached at gwashburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.