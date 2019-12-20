Forward Gordon Hayward underwent a second MRI on his sore left foot that confirmed there was no structural damage, but he missed his second game in a row due to soreness.

“He’s just really had a tough go about it,” Stevens said. “So I don’t know when he’ll be back.”

Celtics guard Marcus Smart missed his fifth consecutive game on Friday because of an eye infection. Coach Brad Stevens said before Boston’s 114-93 rout of Detroit that he believed Smart was doing “a little bit better,” but added that doctors have expressed that it is one of the worst eye infections they have seen. Smart has not been with the team recently.

“It’s nothing muscular; it’s nothing bone-wise,” Stevens said. “So he’s just got pain in one spot, whether from the [cortisone] shot that could be better within any day now, or whether it’s something that he just needs to continue to figure out how to manage it best. That’s probably the way that they’re going to have to look at it. But he’s going to be day-to-day.”

Backup Brad Wanamaker was cleared to play Friday after dealing with a sore ankle. He was a plus-7 in 22 minutes, scoring 6 points, with 3 assists and 3 rebounds.

Going long

Celtics center Daniel Theis vowed at the start of this season to become more of a 3-point threat after the departures of the team’s two floor-spacing big men, Al Horford and Aron Baynes.

He had promising results in a limited sample size last season, making 26 of 67 attempts (38.8 percent). He struggled at the start of the year, making just 2 of 14 shots from beyond the arc, but had converted 5 of 8 in the five games entering Friday before missing both his attempts against the Pistons.

“We want him to shoot,” Stevens said. “We don’t need him to be a high-volume shooter, but just so he continues to be respected out there by the guy guarding him. It puts that [defender] in a tough spot. He’s still going to roll more often than not, but he’s a good shooter when he catches it out there.

“The other thing is that he’s a quick ball-mover. If he doesn’t have a shot or an easy opening, he can get it out to the other side of the floor to one of our wings.”

Theis was averaging 7.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, and 1.3 assists per game, all career highs, entering Friday. The Celtics were outscoring opponents by 8.5 points per 100 possessions when he is on the floor.

“We’re really lucky that Theis has played the way that he’s played,” Stevens said. “I think that we have all known that Theis has always lifted our team, has always given us good energy when he’s come in. I don’t think he was at Baynes’s and Al’s level at the first two years, but I thought that he clearly impacted our team really well and I think that he’s played great thus far this year.

“Right now, we’re leaning on him and [Enes] Kanter a lot, and will be for the foreseeable future.”

Opportunity coming

Celtics guard Carsen Edwards remains with the Maine Red Claws as they compete in the G League showcase in Las Vegas.

Stevens said that once the new year begins, Boston will likely start phasing in regular rest days for its key players, and rookies like Edwards and Romeo Langford — who played 18 minutes on Friday, with a pair of steals and the first 6 points of his NBA career — will probably stay with the Celtics for longer stretches to fill in.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach @globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.