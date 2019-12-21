The NCAA was dealt another blow when Memphis center James Wiseman , projected to be a top-five draft pick in June, decided to leave school in the middle of his 12-game suspension and hire an agent. Wiseman is the third prospect expected to be drafted early in the lottery who has decided to pass on college basketball, joined by R.J. Hampton and LaMelo Ball , who are spending their post-high school season overseas.

Young basketball standouts are starting to figure out that college isn’t necessarily the only way to reach the NBA. The wealth of talent in college basketball has taken a considerable hit over the past few years with players choosing to sit out the season after high school or explore playing overseas.

It’s a disturbing problem for the NCAA, which suspended Wiseman for taking money from Penny Hardaway two years ago prior to him taking the Memphis coaching job. If Wiseman hadn’t been suspended, he would be leading Memphis to an NCAA Tournament bid and getting national exposure on his way to the draft.

Instead, he will conduct private workouts with teams, and the NCAA will get little benefit from his talent, thanks to its decision to ban him for nearly half the season.

While the NBA has expressed interest in working with the NCAA to foster a fair system where the best high school players can enter the draft while others are perhaps mandated to stay in college for at least two years, the league is also working on establishing the G League as a legitimate alternative to college.

That’s not good for the NCAA, which is already suffering from a lack of star power and a legitimate No. 1 team. ESPN’s Richard Jefferson, Jalen Rose, and Jay Williams, all of whom enjoyed banner college careers, have been critical of the NCAA’s current treatment of athletes. The Wiseman issue does nothing to help college basketball in their view.

“The college experience was incredible for me,” said Williams, who played at Duke. “I think I learned, playing for a Coach K [Mike Krzyzewski] was priceless, I understand that. But it just seems as if the NCAA is a little bit slow to maneuver in today’s age. Even [the NCAA] announcing that we are going to give players their names, likeness, and image. But that’s going to be 2022. I think with so many alternative ways, you’re going to have players go overseas.”

Commissioner Adam Silver just announced a new 29th G League team in Mexico City and the league is having discussions about unionizing. The NBA wants the league to be more than a stop for players seeking 10-day contracts and prospects who aren’t quite ready for the NBA level. The goal may eventually be allowing players to enter the G League out of high school.

Darius Bazley, a Syracuse commit in 2018, decided to pass on college and was expected to play in the G League and then enter the draft. Instead, he took a $1 million internship with New Balance and was eventually a first-round pick last June.

Players such as Bazley, who have greater interest in playing in the NBA than attending college, will continue to devise creative ways to earn money unless they can garner more compensation in college.

“Adam [Silver] recognized the G League is a huge opportunity. Hence, why they are having conversations on unionizing the G League,” Williams said. “I definitely see it as an alternative path. I will say this: In every other relationship, the person gets their fair market value. I know that changes in infrastructure of what amateurism is, but I think all the ancillary pieces around it changes when it comes to amateurism. We’re talking about a product that’s in the billions and billions and billions of dollars now. I think the NCAA doesn’t want the model to change, but it’s inevitable things change.

“The narrative for a long time has been if you don’t want to be a part of college then don’t be a part of it. But that’s what’s happening now. You’re having that with LaMelo Ball, you’ve having that with R.J. Hampton. You’ve having that with guys in the past. I think becoming more progressive with the product instead of just saying you’re going to do things, actually state how you’re going to do them and act on them.”

During a March 2018 interview, NCAA president Mark Emmert told the Globe he did not want athletes who had no interest in college attending college just to pass time until the NBA or NFL Draft. But basketball players are not allowed to enter the draft out of high school — an NBA rule that was signed off by the NCAA — leaving those who want to pursue professional basketball in a quandary.

Other prospects see how the NCAA treated Wiseman, whose mother was given $11,500 for moving expenses by Hardaway, who was then an AAU coach. Wiseman said in a statement to the NCAA he was unaware of the loan.

“The only problem is they put rules in place to not allow you to go be successful,” said Jefferson, who played three years at Arizona. “If you don’t want to be part of college, don’t come, but you can’t go to the NBA for a year. In other sports, every kid is allowed to turn professional very, very early. In baseball, in track and field. The only thing that is inevitable is change and the NCAA is the last thing to change. We’ve definitely got to be more proactive than reactive.”

Rose has long had issues with the NCAA and how student-athletes are treated, including not being compensated correctly. Rose’s 1992 and 1993 Michigan teams had to vacate their Final Four appearances after an investigation revealed Michigan players had received compensation from a booster.

Rose believes a better compensation system would help the NCAA attract and retain the most talented players.

“We all went to big-time colleges. All of us have lived understanding that as a collegiate student, that was always a misrepresentation — the term student-athlete in itself because a coach can get a new job and you can be a terrific student and they can still take your scholarship,” Rose said. “If I’m day-to-day, that sounds like a job and everybody around me is making money. It’s one thing to talk about it in the early ’90s and I’ve seen certain media members changed on this.

“The information started to get out to the public to start to realize how much money everybody was making except the players. So, you realize the shoe deals. You look at one entity, the head coach, he gets revenue streams from the shoe company, the school, television, radio appearances, and the student-athlete, as they call them, want to share in it, and rightfully so.

“It’s frustrating to me that these restrictions not only happen in the high school and college but also in the NFL, not in the other major sports.”

Meanwhile, the television networks continue to profit off broadcasting college sports. For example, Fox Sports promoted a college basketball doubleheader last week by naming the standout players for each team. While the names of those players are mentioned to help boost ratings, the players themselves get zero compensation despite being the central figures in the advertising.

“The entire system is designed to profit off of the players and their labor,” Rose said. “They’re the people in the arena, they’re the people selling out the arena during an NCAA Tournament game. They allow the early [tournament] game audience in, empty the arena, let the late audience in, they’re not leaving any money on the table. The players understand that. That’s why you see four of the top five projected players likely won’t play in this year’s NCAA Tournament, and that’s something that we’ve never seen.”

Rose referenced Wiseman, Ball, Hampton, and North Carolina guard Cole Anthony, who is out after knee surgery and is not guaranteed to play in the NCAAs if the Tar Heels advance.

Dallas enjoying revival this season

Jalen Brunson had 10 points, 11 assists, and seven rebounds in Wednesday’s loss to the Celtics. Tom Pennington/Getty Images/Getty Images

Despite their loss to the Celtics on Wednesday, the Dallas Mavericks are one of the league’s surprise teams. Picked to be a fringe playoff competitor, the Mavericks were off to an 18-9 start entering Friday’s game with Philadelphia, good for fifth in the competitive Western Conference.

The Mavericks will have to move on at least a few more games without budding star guard Luka Doncic, who sprained his ankle in a Dec. 14 loss to the Heat and is expected to miss at least another week. Doncic was playing at an MVP level in his second NBA season, but the Mavericks are a deep club.

Kristaps Porzingis has served as the perfect complement to Doncic and is nearing full health and game shape after missing a year with a torn ACL. Players such as second-year guard Jalen Brunson and Tim Hardaway Jr. — a throw-in by the Knicks in the Porzingis trade — are turning into productive role players in coach Rick Carlisle’s system.

After years of suffering in the final years of the Dirk Nowitzki era and chasing major free agents in vain, the Mavericks have experienced a breakthrough. Carlisle said it’s more than just a Doncic production.

“It’s a proud group and we’ve had to make some significant adjustments without Luka because he’s a very special player,” Carlisle said. “But it’s a competitive group. It’s a group that’s grown closer and it’s gone along and they’re in the fight.”

Brunson was one of the best players in the nation when he led Villanova to the national championship as a sophomore. He decided to enter the draft after his junior year despite doubts about his height and athleticism. He fell to the second round, but he has proven to be a standout combo guard, now starting in Doncic’s absence.

“He is one of our playmakers, for sure,” Carlisle said of Brunson.“We in a very detailed way lay out all of the roles for our guys at the beginning of the season and we put four or five things on a laminated card and usually it starts with defender and a few other things. He’s a playmaker. He’s a scorer. He’s improved in all areas from a standpoint of scoring and playmaking. He’s one of our solid defenders and we need him to do those things.

“I’ve been telling you this: [Mavericks general manager and president of basketball operations] Donnie Nelson told me almost two years ago that Luka was going to be by far the best player in that draft. Brunson, he is a coach’s player, he’s one of those kind of guys. Donnie Nelson coached for many years in this league and is a great coach. He saw the things in Jalen that [Villanova coach] Jay Wright saw when he was in high school.

“A lot of people looked at Jalen and they saw things they perceived to be weaknesses, and you can’t underestimate kids like him that are highly resourceful, deceptively athletic, deceptively talented, and have an amazingly strong will.”

Porzingis was one of the league’s emerging stars when he tore his ACL two years ago with the Knicks. He was traded to the Mavericks and missed the 2018-19 season while rehabbing. His current numbers do not match his Knicks stats in that final season in New York, but he is improving, averaging 22.7 points in his last four games.

“He’s a very confident player ever since I met him three years ago,” Carlisle said. “That’s just one of the characteristics of his personality. It’s clear that as we’re going along here, his body is getting stronger. His rhythm is getting better. With the way we’re structured right now, I love the way he’s navigating around the court, playing off movement, playing off cuts, rolls, pops, and drives. We want to continue him in that same way, that’s a great way for him to play.”

As for Doncic, Carlisle, like many around the NBA, has marveled over his early success. He’s averaging 29 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 8.9 assists as a 20-year-old, numbers rivaling past greats.

“He was a remarkable player last year and he did some historic things as a rookie,” Carlisle said. “If you take a step back and look at both years, in Year 2, I believe he took the experience of Year 1, applied it to a summer of work and dedication to all areas of his game from conditioning to skill to reads and those type of things, and he’s taken a pretty significant leap from there. Our team is structured in a way that it’s more built around him and [Porzingis] and their strengths. I believed that’s helped him and I believe it’s helped our team, as well.”

Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, and former Celtic Kevin Garnett are part of the initial nominee list for the Naismith Hall of Fame in what could be the most illustrious class of all time. All three are shoo-ins for the Hall, and could be joined by former Heat and Raptor Chris Bosh. Also, there are repeat nominees such as Chris Webber and Ben Wallace. The voting for the Hall of Fame is conducted by an anonymous panel and there is no limit to the number of inductees each year. Also, if a nominee is from the International Committee or African-American Pioneers Committee, it does not take a spot from a candidate from the North American committee . . . The Dec. 15 deadline has now passed and there are more than 100 players eligible to be traded. On Jan. 5, teams can begin signing players to 10-day contracts. That’s what makes this week’s G League Showcase so important for teams seeking bench help. All 29 G League teams are in Las Vegas and will play games to give executives, including the Celtics’ Danny Ainge, a chance to evaluate players in one convenient stop . . . A player who could draw considerable trade interest is Golden State’s D’Angelo Russell, who has three years left on his contract and could bring back considerable assets and perhaps another quality player in return. The Warriors could also move veteran guard Alec Burks and big man Willie Cauley-Stein, who is making just $2.1 million per season. Cauley-Stein took a discounted contract to join a winning franchise, but the Warriors are headed for the lottery and will not have much need for Burks or Cauley-Stein after the trade deadline. The Pelicans could also be sellers with point guard Jrue Holiday and center Derrick Favors emerging as attractive pieces. Favors is in the final year of an extension and could be a quality backup for a contending team. The Knicks could offer leading scorer Marcus Morris, who is having a career season. At this point, the Knicks are planning for next season. Morris, like he was in Boston, could prove to be a valuable complementary scorer. The Heat could make several players available, including guard Dion Waiters and forward James Johnson, neither of whom are in the team’s rotation. There will be quality players available at the trade deadline but very few will come cheap.