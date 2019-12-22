Tatum made 15 of 29 shots and poured in a career-high 39 points. He’d had a somewhat pedestrian night during the first three quarters, going 6-for-16 for 17 points. But then he erupted for 22 during the fourth on 9-for-13 shooting.

But before that could happen, Tatum waved off Williams and let him know that his help was not needed, not now. He dribbled between his legs a few times and calmly drilled a step-back 3-pointer, his biggest statement from his monstrous end during Boston’s 119-93 win.

With a little more than four minutes left in the Celtics’ game against the Hornets on Sunday at TD Garden, Jayson Tatum dribbled beyond the left arc and sized up his defender. Grant Williams saw this, and started to move toward the situation to set a screen and make Tatum’s job easier.

“I just wanted to keep getting him the basketball, to tell you the truth,” said Celtics point guard Kemba Walker, one of the few witnesses who knows what a dominant quarter like that feels like. “I just kept telling him, ‘Just keep on shooting. Try to get 40.’”

Tatum’s scoring numbers are up this year, but that is mostly because he is taking more shots. He has made 42 percent of his shots and 35.6 percent of his 3-pointers, both career lows. But perhaps this command performance will be the start of a hot streak.

The good news for the Celtics is that they will probably be fine even if it is not. With Jaylen Brown’s rise and Gordon Hayward’s rejuvenation, there are capable scorers everywhere.

“It’s a lot of fun, just how much talent we have,” Tatum said. “Any given night, anybody can go off. I think that presents a matchup problem for the other team."

Added Walker, “It’s everything. I just had two points the other night and we won. What can I complain about? As long as these guys are on top of the game and scoring and we’re winning, then I’m happy. No question.”

The Celtics have bounced back from their minor two-game losing streak with two emphatic home wins, albeit against inferior competition. They will face a new challenge with a road game against the Raptors on Christmas, one of the only teams that has dealt with even more notable injuries than Boston has.

The good news for the Celtics is that Hayward (sore foot) and Marcus Smart (eye infection) have both made significant progress and could return soon. Until then, however, they continue to show that they have enough to get by against most teams.

On Sunday, the Celtics made 52.3 percent of their shots and 42.8 percent of their 3-pointers and also held a commanding 57-27 rebounding advantage that led to a 16-2 edge in second-chance points.

They withstood an early 3-point barrage by the Hornets that was sparked by rising star Devonte’ Graham, who drilled 5 of 6 in the opening quarter to stake his team to an eight-point lead, 35-27. But after starting the game 7 of 10 from beyond the arc, Charlotte made just 3 of 24 after that.

“We just got up into [Graham] a little more, pressured him a little more,” Walker said. “It was a little easy for him early in the game.”

With Hayward, Smart and Robert Williams (hip) all still out, the Celtics continued to get strong contributions from their rookies, and that must be comforting after the mostly quiet start to the year for this four-player class.

Romeo Langford, whose season has been slowed by one minor malady after another, showed glimpses of why the Celtics selected him with the 14th overall pick of last June’s draft. He was active and engaged at both ends of the floor, as he soared in for a putback, drilled a 3-pointer and showed that he can play NBA-level defense.

He had 8 points and 4 rebounds, and the Celtics outscored the Hornets by 22 points during his 22 minutes on the floor.

“His defense was excellent today,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “You can go back and you can watch the Dallas game. It’s night and day what three games of experience will do for you. He might not get to play as much when we have our full roster, but I think what this does is it gives you a great comfort if you have to throw him in there for an extended period of time, he’s going to do exactly what we need to do. He’s a very versatile wing defender, he got his hands on some balls. He chased people off screens and he played really hard.”

Grant Williams made 5 of 6 shots and chipped in with 12 points and 4 rebounds.

The Celtics might not have needed Tatum’s fourth-quarter offensive eruption to win the game, but it was encouraging nonetheless. Stevens said Tatum did well attacking the rim to put pressure on the defense, and he also said the rest of the team did well to find him when his offense was scorching.

Walker, for one, is excited to see what’s next from Boston’s 21-year-old rising star.

“It’s early,” he said. “Nobody seen nothing yet. He’s coming. He’s coming strong. He’s a future All-Star in this league and I’m looking forward to watching him grow continuously.”

