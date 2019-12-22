Jayson Tatum poured in a career-high 39 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the Celtics stormed to a 119-93 win over the Hornets at TD Garden on Sunday.

■ Tatum was having a relatively ho-hum game through the first three quarters, making 6 of 16 shots for 17 points. Then he erupted in the fourth, pouring in 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting. He ended with a flourish, waving off a screen and drilling a deep 3 before adding a three-point play on the break. He attempted 29 shots, five more than his previous career high.

Advertisement

It seems that Tatum is almost fearless when the score is lopsided, and the Celtics will want to see that approach when the opponent is more powerful, too.

■ With one-third of the season complete, Hornets guard Devonte’ Graham is the runaway favorite to be named Most Improved Player in the NBA. He showed the Celtics why in the first quarter, when he drilled 5 of 6 3-pointers and poured in 17 points.

■ Jaylen Brown’s confidence in his 3-point shooting continues to evolve. He no longer just spots up in the corner and waits his turn. One example came midway through the second quarter, when he took a dribble near the top of the key and rose all in one motion.

■ Almost all NBA centers are pretty big, but it’s impressive how often Enes Kanter can overpower them. He gradually backs them down before making one quick move when it matters. Even when he misses, he’s often in position to gather the rebound for another try.

■ Tatum was called for a push-off when he extended his arm on a first-quarter drive. He could probably be called for this foul once or twice a game. In fact, he did it again moments later but the referees let this one slide. If it starts getting called more consistently, he’ll have to adjust.

Advertisement

■ When Grant Williams was stumbling through an 0-for-25 start from beyond the 3-point line, some opposing defenses were just leaving him completely open and daring him to make one. Now that he’s made a few recently, there are plays like Sunday’s, when a defender closes on him aggressively, opening a lane for Williams to attack for a layup.

■ Wise use of an extra foul by the Hornets at the end of the first quarter. Kemba Walker was revving up and had a step on Cody Martin, who grabbed him with 2.2 seconds left to force a sideline inbounds pass that ended up going nowhere.

■ Romeo Langford’s rookie year has been held up by one minor injury after another, but now he’s healthy, and he’s getting an opportunity with so many other players out. His first half on Sunday was his finest as a pro. He had a strong block inside, he soared in for a putback, he drilled a 3-pointer, and he did well to keep an offensive rebound alive, resulting in a Boston basket. Celtics coach Brad Stevens even put Langford into the game on the Hornets’ final possession for defensive reasons. He finished with 8 points.

■ Graham cooled off considerably in the second quarter, when he missed all five of his shots. One of those misses came thanks to some strong isolation defense by Tatum, who swatted Graham’s shot out of bounds, resulting in a shot-clock violation.

Advertisement

■ Graham’s only points of the quarter came on an awful foul by Brad Wanamaker. Charlotte was inbounding the ball from the far end of the court with just four seconds left on the shot clock, and Graham rushed upcourt and rose to fire up a bit of a desperation 3 before Wanamaker bumped him, giving him three free throws.

■ Kind of a ruthless move: In the third quarter, Graham took a hard fall and was down in the paint in some pain, and the Celtics bench was yelling to the officials to call him for a three-second violation. They didn’t.

■ Williams continued his run of solid play as he also continues to build the coaching staff’s trust. He had 12 points and four rebounds and even hit another 3-pointer.

■ Brown’s game isn’t known for sizzle, but he gave it a try late in the third quarter, with a quick behind the back feed to Kanter in the post. Just as the crowd was gasping, though, Brown was called for an offensive foul.

■ With the lead swelling, the “We want Tacko” chants returned for 7-foot-5-inch center Tacko Fall. The crowd went bananas when he entered the game with three minutes left, and Fall quickly made a layup before adding a dunk. Then he swallowed a Miles Bridges shot at the rim that may have been a goaltend, but it’s the holiday season anyway.

Advertisement

■ After starting the game 7-10 from beyond the 3-point line, the Hornets made just 3 of 24 the rest of the night.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.