“I’ve been here for four years, just everything I’m taking with me. Being under the two point guards I was behind [ Isaiah Thomas and Kyrie Irving ], and a coach like Brad [ Stevens ] and stuff like that. Being in this program, this organization, I think I was pretty lucky to start off with an organization like this. Now, I just try not to look back and try to keep going uphill, so that’s what I’m trying to do.”

“Being here for four years, just everything I’ve taken with me,” Rozier said Sunday before the Celtics defeated the Hornets, 119-93.

Terry Rozier , who went from a four-year backup with the Celtics to being a starter tasked with leading the Hornets’ youth movement, said his time in Boston prepared him well for his turn in the spotlight.

Rozier, who agreed to a three-year, $57 million deal with the Hornets in the summer, entered Sunday averaging 17.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game, while also connecting on a career-high 39.3 percent of his 3-pointers.

But his numbers in the loss were a little below average: 14 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists, and 0 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Rozier has teamed up with Charlotte’s rising star Devonte’ Graham to give the Hornets one of the league’s most promising young backcourts, with Rozier often playing at off-guard. Graham’s rise was somewhat unexpected, and it made the team shift its plan of having Rozier handle most of the point guard duties.

“You’ve got to adapt and adjust and pivot as you see fit,” said Charlotte coach James Borrego. “We’ve had to adjust. I think Devonte’s emergence has forced us to adapt in a positive way. It’s tweaked a little bit of Terry’s role than maybe what we thought coming into the season, but this is a healthy pivot for us. I think it’s been good.

“Terry’s been fantastic. He’s embraced it. He’s in a good place right now, as is Devonte’ and our team. It’s a good problem but it’s not something we actually anticipated coming into the season. But you’ve got to give these guys credit. They’re battling and getting better.”

Rozier, 25, said he keeps close tabs on the Celtics, but he is primarily focused on his new team.

He flashed a wide smile when he was asked what it has been like to play for Hornets principal owner Michael Jordan.

“It’s been dope,” Rozier said. “That’s a relationship that I think everyone wants, to talk with a guy like that who knows so much basketball, talks trash and has fun with it.

“I’m just glad that he gave me an opportunity and we can just keep building.”

Missing in action

Celtics starters Gordon Hayward (sore foot) and Marcus Smart (eye infection) remained out Sunday.

Stevens said Hayward had a good workout Sunday morning and would likely be listed as probable for Wednesday’s road game against the Toronto Raptors.

Stevens said that Smart, who has been sidelined since Dec. 6, is “doing better” and would take part in a shooting workout at the team’s practice facility Sunday.

“Assuming all goes well, we can work him out and start the process of coming back to play,” Stevens said.

Total recall

The Celtics recalled guard Carsen Edwards from the Maine Red Claws. Both Edwards and center Tacko Fall were activated. Edwards did not play, while Fall contributed 4 points and two rebounds over the game’s final 2:36.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.