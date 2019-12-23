“I can’t believe it’s not talked about more how good he is defensively,” Stevens said. “I think for whatever reason that gets lost in the shuffle. How much effort he’s been playing with all year has been, like, he’s really become a great defender. His length. He chases balls, he challenges shots. He gets his hands on balls or keeps them in their mind that he’s behind them with that length. And then he’s a great rebounder from the wing. So he’s a really good defender. He’s a big reason why our defense is where it is as a team and we need him to keep continuing to be at that level.”

■ Jayson Tatum is certainly known for his extraordinary offensive arsenal , but coach Brad Stevens, for one, believes his work at the other end of the floor is being overlooked.

The 20-7 Celtics now have the third-best winning percentage in the NBA, despite the fact they’ve played just five games with their core group intact. Here are seven thoughts on the team, and where things go from here.

Brad Stevens says don’t sleep on Jayson Tatum’s defense. Nic Antaya

The Celtics’ defense is 2.8 points per 100 possessions better when Tatum is on the floor. But that advanced metric still gives a big edge to his offensive contribution, as Boston’s offense is 10 points per 100 possessions better with Tatum on the floor.

Advertisement

Tatum said after Sunday’s win over the Hornets that he wants to become a great two-way player, much like Clippers wings Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

■ The Celtics’ draft class had a tough start to the year. Romeo Langford dealt with one small injury after another. Grant Williams missed his first 25 3-pointers. Carsen Edwards, known as a sharpshooter, never rekindled the magic from his 26-point third quarter in a preseason game against the Cavaliers and was sent to the G League.

Advertisement

But the past couple weeks have been important for this group. Williams has now made 5 of 9 3-pointers over his last five games, and has looked much more comfortable elsewhere on the floor, probably partly because the other issue is no longer lingering. Langford is healthy and had several strong moments in the win over the Hornets and drew raves for his defense afterward, and Edwards returned after some possibly confidence-boosting stints with the Red Claws.

Grant Williams has provided a boost for Boston as of late. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Stevens acknowledged that once Boston is at full strength, some of these opportunities will disappear. But this stretch is important because it has shown Stevens that if he needs to count on these rookies again, they are unlikely to be rattled by the moment or appear out of place.

■ The top six teams in the Eastern Conference continue to distance themselves from the pack with a dominant start to the season. Entering Monday night, the Bucks, Celtics, Heat, Raptors, Sixers, and Pacers were all on pace for 55 wins or more.

To put that potential figure in perspective, just two teams in the East reached the 55-win mark in each of the last two years, and three years ago the Celtics went 53-29 and secured the conference’s No. 1 seed.

It felt like there would be some regression among this top tier after a hot start, but now there’s really no reason to believe that it will come. The Bucks are dominant, the 76ers are probably performing below expectations, the Heat have shown they are no fluke, and the Celtics, Raptors, and Pacers have all reached this point despite significant injuries.

Advertisement

■ These Celtics have plenty of the characteristics that Stevens values so much. They play hard, they claw back from deficits rather than wilt, and they do not ease up against inferior competition. Boston is now 12-1 against teams that are not in playoff positions, the lone loss coming when Marcus Smart’s potential buzzer-beater sat on the rim for an eternity before rolling off in a 1-point setback in Sacramento. They are handling the teams they need to handle.

■ If the current trajectories remain the same, it’ll be fascinating to see how the Celtics are represented in this year’s All-Star game. Kemba Walker is all but a lock. Gordon Hayward was headed in that direction, but has now probably missed too many games to be considered. That leaves Tatum and Jaylen Brown as possibilities.

Could Jaylen Brown land an All-Star berth? Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Assuming neither is voted in as a starter, they would have to be selected as one of the team’s seven reserves by the Eastern Conference coaches. If there is space for just one of them, my vote at this point would go to Brown.

But if the Celtics keep winning, it’s certainly possible that they both find their way onto the team.

■ Looking ahead a few weeks — hey, we’re not on the team, we can do that and not get yelled at — two of the Celtics’ most challenging games of this season will come on the tail end of back-to-back sets. On Jan. 8, the Celtics will face the Spurs before going on the road to face the 76ers, who are 2-0 against them this season. Then on Jan. 15 they will face the Pistons before visiting the mighty Bucks the following night.

Advertisement

On the one hand, these tough road tests will become even tougher because of the predicament. But on the other, there’s a good chance the Celtics were going to lose one or both of these games anyway, so maybe it’s good to use a couple back-to-back slots on them to get them out of the way?

Rookie Tacko Fall has quickly become a fan favorite. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

■ When the Celtics burst to a huge lead over the Pistons on Friday, the chants for the 7-foot-5-inch center Tacko Fall felt organic and endearing. Stevens even played along by revving up the crowd before giving the people the moment they wanted. The chants returned during another lopsided win on Sunday over the Hornets, and after feeling a bit tired at first, there was no denying the crowd’s pure joy when Fall was put into the game.

That’s the best way to view the Fall phenomenon. Everyone just seems to love being around him, or at least in the same arena as him, from the fans to his own teammates.

Tacko Fall leading the orchestra through “Sleigh Ride.” He even threw in a little spin. pic.twitter.com/2cXRKbpHbh — Nicole Yang (@nicolecyang) December 24, 2019