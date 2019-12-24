“I think it has everything to do with the prior injury,” Hayward said. “I didn’t get hurt on my right foot. When you have a traumatic event like that to your foot and your ankle, things are going to change inside of there that you don’t know necessarily, because they might not bug you. But I think they start to poke their head a little bit if it gets tweaked in some way or another. And so, I think it does have to do with it. I don’t think it’s a coincidence that it’s on my left foot.”

Forward Gordon Hayward practiced Tuesday and plans to return to action when the Celtics visit the Toronto Raptors Wednesday. Hayward has missed the last three games with left foot soreness, possibly related to the broken ankle he suffered two years ago.

Hayward said he became aware of the pain after scoring a career-high 39 points in a 119-113 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Nov. 5. Hayward then broke his left hand before returning to play early this month.

“I definitely felt it after the game [at Cleveland] but we were able to figure out a solution so I could play,” Hayward said. “It was getting worse outside of playing but we were able to calm it down enough so I could play. Then something happened where I couldn’t play. When I broke my hand it [left foot] was slowly not getting better. I would’ve thought I had all that time off – we had a five-day break – it got to the point where I couldn’t play.”

Hayward seemed assured that the latest of three cortisone treatments will work.

“First two did not help with the nerve pain, hopefully third time’s the charm,” Hayward said. “I think we’ve been trying to find out the cause of the issue – there is a lot of nerve pain. It’s something I’ve been dealing with for a while and got to the point where I couldn’t play over the break, which was the weirdest thing because we weren’t doing anything. It certainly feels a lot better now. The injection hit the right spot and, hopefully, see how it feels tomorrow.

“I was super frustrated, because I felt like I broke my hand, and this was a different issue and you’d think I could figure it out while my hand was broke. The fact it was getting worse was frustrating to everybody. We were calling all around the country trying to figure it out and, hopefully, we did.”

Celtics coach Brad Stevens said a determination on Hayward’s status will be made Wednesday.

“There’s still a possibility he won’t play but sounds like he’s feeling way better and very much leaning towards it,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “If he’s available he’ll start and play. I’m sure we’ll be alert to his minutes, like we were when he first came back.”

Smart still out

Marcus Smart (eye infection) practiced but will not play against Toronto, Stevens said.

“Our goal is that he would play sometime before the New Year and, hopefully, get him enough workouts and practices to get him ready to do that,” Stevens said.

Smart worked out with Celtics assistant coaches Monday, then went through pre-practice warmups and part of the full practice Tuesday.

“You can see his eyes are still swollen and it’s still sensitive,” Stevens said of Smart. “He’s had two straight weeks with really tough stuff with his eyes and, now, finally that’s clearing up. It’s taken care of. But it’s like he’s been beat up for two weeks. When you’ve had an eye issue it’s no fun, and I can’t imagine it lasting that long. And, again, the doctors said it was as bad as anybody they’ve seen.”

Roster updates

Vincent Poirier (broken finger) and Robert Williams (left hip bone edema) remain out. Tacko Fall will not be activated because, Stevens said, playing against the Raptors will require “more ball-handlers and skill – they’re super-small and fast, like super-fast. They press, they zone, they mix up defenses trying to keep you off balance.”

Kanter will travel

Enes Kanter has been cleared by the Canadian government for the visit to Toronto.

“Obviously, I think we need Enes and he’s a big part of our team,” Stevens said. “And we want to make sure, for his sake and peace of mind, that he feels comfortable going.”

An outspoken critic of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kanter has felt unsafe to venture outside of the United States. The Turkish government revoked his passport in 2017 and issued a warrant for his arrest earlier this year. As a member of the Portland Trail Blazers last season, Kanter stayed back for the team’s March 1 contest at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena. As a member of the New York Knicks earlier last season, he skipped the league’s annual London game in January.

Nicole Yang of Boston.com contributed to this report.