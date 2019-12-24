Five high-powered matchups, starting with the Boston Celtics vs. the defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors, are on the schedule for the NBA’s annual Christmas Day basketball feast.

TV: ESPN, NBCSB

Notes: Boston is looking to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against Toronto ... The Raptors are 3-2 against Atlantic Division teams. Toronto scores 112.1 points and has outscored opponents by 5.7 points per game ... The Celtics are 13-4 in conference play. Boston averages 13.6 turnovers per game and is 7-2 when turning the ball over more than opponents ... The teams meet for the second time this season. The Celtics won 112-106 in the last meeting on Oct. 25. Jayson Tatum led Boston with 25 points, and Pascal Siakam led Toronto with 33 points.

Injuries: Raptors: Matt Thomas: out (finger), Norman Powell: out (shoulder), Marc Gasol: out (hamstring), Pascal Siakam: out (groin). Celtics: Vincent Poirier: out (finger), Robert Williams III: out (hip soreness), Marcus Smart: day to day (eye), Gordon Hayward: day to day (foot).

Bucks at 76ers, 2:30 p.m.

TV: ABC

Notes: Milwaukee will attempt to extend a three-game win streak ... The 76ers are 15-5 in conference play. Philadelphia is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 13.8 fast break points per game led by Ben Simmons averaging 4 ... The Bucks are 17-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee is 12-4 against opponents over .500. This is the first time these teams have met this season.

Injuries: 76ers: Matisse Thybulle: out (knee). Bucks: Dragan Bender: day to day (ankle), Eric Bledsoe: out (leg), Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (back).

Rockets at Warriors, 5 p.m.

TV: ABC

Notes: Houston seeks to extend a four-game win streak ... The Warriors are 5-17 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State has a 1-12 record against teams over .500 ... The Rockets are 13-5 in Western Conference play. Houston is 19-9 when giving up 100 or more points ... The Rockets won the last matchup between these two squads 129-112 on Nov. 6. James Harden scored 36 points to help lead Houston to the victory.

Injuries: Warriors: Glenn Robinson III: out (ankle), Klay Thompson: out (left knee acl tear), Stephen Curry: out (hand). Rockets: Thabo Sefolosha: out (illness), Gerald Green: out (left foot), Eric Gordon: out (knee), Nene: out (abductor).

Clippers at Lakers, 8 p.m.

TV: ABC, ESPN

Notes: It’s a matchup of two of the top teams in the Western Conference ... The Lakers have gone 3-1 against division opponents. They have a 14-6 record when allowing 100 or more points ... The Clippers are 14-7 against Western Conference opponents. They rank fourth in the league with 47.8 rebounds per game led by Kawhi Leonard averaging 7.8 ... The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Clippers defeated the Lakers 112-102 in their last matchup on Oct. 22. Leonard led the Clippers with 30 points, and Danny Green paced the Lakers scoring 28 points.

Injuries: Lakers: LeBron James: day to day (back), DeMarcus Cousins: out (knee), Anthony Davis: day to day (knee). Clippers: Kawhi Leonard: day to day (knee), Patrick Beverley: day to day (groin).

Pelicans at Nuggets, 10:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Notes: Denver is on a seven-game win streak ... The Nuggets have gone 12-4 against Western Conference teams. Denver is the NBA leader in team defense, allowing 102.1 points and holding opponents to 44 percent shooting ... The Pelicans are 7-14 in conference matchups. New Orleans is 2-10 in games decided by at least 10 points ... The Pelicans won the last meeting between these two teams 122-107 on Oct. 31. Jahlil Okafor scored 26 points to help lead New Orleans to the victory.

Injuries: Nuggets: None listed. Pelicans: Zion Williamson: out (right knee), Darius Miller: out (achilles).