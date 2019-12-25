But Leonard is long gone now, and these Raptors have been ravaged by injuries even more extensively than the Celtics have this year.

Entering Wednesday’s game against the Celtics, Toronto had won an NBA-record 34 consecutive regular-season home games against divisional opponents. The Celtics had been pancaked plenty during that stretch, with an 0-8 mark.

TORONTO — Even before Kawhi Leonard arrived last year, even before the championship that followed, the Raptors had been a nuisance at home against the rest of the Atlantic Division.

And with Boston welcoming back Gordon Hayward, and dynamic offensive players suddenly soaring in from all angles, it became clear that Toronto simply could not keep up. The Celtics led by as many as 22 points before coasting to a 118-102 win with the world watching.

“We want to be able to have guys attacking from different spots on the floor,” Hayward said. “It makes us hard to guard. And when we figure out each other’s strengths and try to maximize those strengths, we’re pretty tough. Tonight, I think we showed that a little bit.”

Hayward returned after missing three games with a sore foot, and it mostly looked like he had never left. He had 14 points, 6 assists, and 5 rebounds, and his mere presence opened up opportunities elsewhere with the spacing that was created.

But this afternoon belonged to Jaylen Brown, who crafted a remarkably efficient 30-point outing. He made 10 of 13 shots, 5 of 7 3-pointers and 5 of 6 foul shots, further bolstering his growing case for All-Star consideration.

“I was feeling good,” Brown said. “I was just trying to play within the game. Not a lot of play calls. Just scoring within the game, and that kind of just led to making baskets and continuing to be efficient regardless of whatever how it goes out there. Just take advantage of whatever opportunities you can get.”

As a team, the Celtics made 50 percent of their shots (46 of 92) and 42.4 percent of their 3-pointers (14 of 33). They also followed up Sunday’s plus-30 rebounding edge against Charlotte with another powerful afternoon on the backboards, holding a 45-34 advantage that led to a 24-4 lead in second-chance points.

That push was led by Enes Kanter, who had 12 points and 11 rebounds in just 18 minutes, and has now topped the 10-rebound mark in four consecutive games.

“It just demoralizes the other team, and gives us a second chance to go out there and finish it,” Kanter said. “I feel like whenever I’m out there, I’m always going to get the offensive rebounds, because it gives so much confidence to our guards to shoot the ball with confidence.”

Enes Kanter (11) traveled to Canada only after assurances of his safety from the Canadian government, and shone on the court. Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP/The Canadian Press via AP

Just a few days ago it was unclear whether Kanter would even be able to travel here for this game. He has consistently spoken out against the Turkish government, which revoked his passport in 2017 and last year issued an international warrant for his arrest, leading to safety concerns with travel outside the US. He skipped the Trail Blazers’ game in Toronto last season, and did not travel to London with the Knicks.

But he and the Celtics communicated with the Canadian government to ensure he could come to Toronto for this game with no issue. The Celtics were glad to have him, and they are also happy that they are once again inching closer to full health.

Before the game, guard Marcus Smart sat at his locker and detailed the gruesome eye infection that has sidelined him for nearly three weeks. Smart called the painful ordeal “hell” and added that there was some concern the malady could cause some permanent vision loss if it spread behind his corneas.

But he was relieved to be on the road to a full recovery. His eyes still appeared tired, but that was a long way from the four days earlier this month doctors needed to physically open them for him. He completed a workout on the court prior to Wednesday’s game, and said there is a chance he could return on Saturday, when the Raptors come to TD Garden.

At that point, the Celtics would likely have their full core — Robert Williams and Vincent Poirier remain out — for just the sixth time all season. And their strong play while shorthanded, including this dominant win over the Raptors, has provided plenty of optimism about what they could look like when their primary weapons are all in place again.

The Raptors were in no position to feel sorry for the Celtics about their string of injuries, of course. Toronto has dealt with one big setback after another, and on Wednesday the Raptors were without star forward Pascal Siakam, center Marc Gasol, and guard Norman Powell.

“There’s been some tough stretches in these last games,” said Raptors coach Nick Nurse. “Big swings in play, and the scoring is not very easy for us right now. It’s tough.”

Still, Toronto looked strong at the start, as it needed just two minutes to blitz to a 10-0 lead. But the good vibes mostly vanished there.

The Celtics led at halftime, 55-47, and pulled away in the third quarter thanks to a masterful stretch from Brown, who was 5 for 5 overall and 3 for 3 on 3-pointers en route to 16 of his game-high 30 points.

Even with the big lead, Stevens reminded his players Toronto had surged back from a 30-point deficit against the Mavericks just a few days ago. But it was quite obvious there would be no such collapse in this game.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.