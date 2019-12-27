Former Celtics player and assistant coach Walter McCarty has been placed on administrative leave by the University of Evansville while it investigates possible improper conduct by the team’s second-year men’s basketball coach.

In a letter to the university community, Evansville president Christopher Pietruszkiewicz addressed possible Title IX violations committed by McCarty.

“The University has received reports of unwelcome conduct by Coach McCarty since his arrival in March 2018. We have counseled him about his behavior. In the last two weeks, the University received a troubling report about Coach McCarty’s interactions with a member of the campus community. We have placed Coach McCarty on leave while that incident is being investigated. The University will make a fair and informed decision on Coach McCarty’s status based on the results of the investigation.”