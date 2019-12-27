Brown followed up his 30-point masterpiece in Wednesday’s win over the Raptors with 34 against Cleveland. He has made 23 of 33 shots over the last two games. Tatum drilled five 3-pointers and added 30 points.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum reached the 30-point mark in the same game for the first time, helping the Celtics roll to a 129-117 win against the overmatched Cavaliers on Friday, their fifth in a row.

■ The Cavaliers gradually whittled away at the Celtics’ 22-point lead and pulled within 8 early in the fourth quarter. It never really felt as if Boston was in danger, but coach Brad Stevens still probably didn’t feel great about it. Then Brown put this team on his back once again, drilling a pair of 3-pointers before soaring in for a one-handed slam that helped stretch the lead back to 18 (108-90).

■ It’s reached the point where it’s surprising when Brown misses an open 3-pointer from the corners. So it was surprising when he missed his first one Friday. But he did not miss his second, or any of his next four shots, as he helped staked Boston to its early lead. There was nothing in this game to diminish his surging All-Star candidacy.

■ Cleveland is not good, but Kevin Love is still quite good. And it’s a shame that he’s spending another year of his prime on a team like this one. Love, 31, put on a first-half show that could further pique the interest of suitors prior to the February trade deadline, pouring in 21 points on 7 of 9 shooting. He finished with 30 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists.

■ This appeared to be another example of Tatum having exceptional swagger against a less-than-exceptional team. He had extra bounce and confidence as he had his way with the Cavaliers during a 15-point second quarter and shook off his 5-for-18 outing against Toronto. Tatum has shot below 37 percent from the field 10 times this season, and only one of those instances was against a team that currently has a losing record.

■ The crowd gasped when Brown basically leaped above Cedi Osman for an alley-oop dunk from Daniel Theis in the second quarter. Afterward, Brown jabbed his right index finger in the air a couple times. Maybe he was saying throw those passes higher, or maybe he was reminding everyone that he can still soar.

■ It was a small moment, but Grant Williams’s box out of Tristan Thompson on a missed 3 by Osman with about 10 seconds left in the second quarter was powerful. Few players can steady, much less move, one of the game’s top rebounders. But Williams did, allowing Gordon Hayward to snag the rebound.

■ With 30.5 seconds left in the third quarter, Kevin Porter Jr. attacked the basket and Theis slid in front of him and was called for a blocking foul. Stevens took a long look at his assistants before hearing enough to challenge the call, and he won it. It was a significant swing, because Porter could have sliced the deficit to single digits, and it would have been the fifth foul on Theis.

■ The Celtics starters all took a seat with just under five minutes left in the game. It would have been a great chance for fans to soak up some more of the Tacko Fall experience, but the 7-foot-5-inch center is back with the Maine Red Claws. Tremont Waters did get a chance, however, and he hit his first 3-pointer.

■ Cavaliers big man John Henson has dealt with his share of injuries, and he’s sort of always had an old man’s game, but I couldn’t believe it when I noticed that he’s just 28 years old. Well, he turns 29 on Saturday. So happy birthday, John. He seemed having a tough time moving during his four-minute stint in the first half, and when a teammate lofted an alley-oop for him he did not even jump.

■ Cleveland’s bench in the first half: 1 for 8, 3 points.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.