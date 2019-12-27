For the record, he had two of them, not quite enough to rekindle memories of the Hall of Fame center he referenced. But the piece of paper that he held told a more important story elsewhere.

“How many blocks did I have?” he asked no one in particular. “Mutombo.”

Jayson Tatum was still in his game shorts as he walked toward his locker long after the Celtics’ 129-117 win over the Cavaliers was complete. A team staffer held out a stat sheet from the game for him. Tatum initially declined it before changing his mind.

For the first time in their brief but ascending careers, Tatum and Jaylen Brown had both topped the 30-point mark in the same game, and it helped Boston stretch its winning streak to five.

Brown followed his masterful 30-point night in the Christmas road win over the Raptors by pouring in a career-high 34 against Cleveland on Friday. He has made 23 of 33 shots over his last two games, and it is reaching the point where his All-Star candidacy probably won’t require much coaxing from third parties.

Tatum, meanwhile, shook off his poor shooting night against Toronto by drilling five 3-pointers and tallying 30 points. It’s the first time Celtics teammates have scored 30 or more in the same game since Jeff Green and Avery Bradley did so in November 2014.

“I think both of us together, it’s hard for teams to scheme and stop us both,” Brown said. “We just try to come out and be aggressive, and days like today they couldn’t stop either of us. But we just have to keep going. It’s early in the season still. We still have got a lot of work to do.”

The totals for both players almost certainly would have been higher if more was required of them. But the score was lopsided enough that both players were able to watch the final five minutes from the bench, a route coach Brad Stevens was happy to take with Saturday’s rematch against the visiting Raptors looming.

Nevertheless, the marks Tatum and Brown left before that juncture were more than enough. It has reached the point where most games end with reporters asking Stevens new ways to heap praise upon his two young stars. The superlatives are probably getting repetitive, but they remain valid.

Perhaps Stevens’s greatest compliment after this latest command performance came when he essentially shrugged and said this is normal now.

“They’ve both been able to do a lot and have consistently grown and gotten better,” the coach said. “But I don’t think we saw anything today that we haven’t seen out of those guys in the last couple of weeks, last couple months.”

Also, gushing always makes Stevens a bit uncomfortable, because he knows how quickly dominance can fizzle if anyone eases up, and he doesn’t want anyone to ease up.

After this victory, he sounded like he wanted something to nitpick, something that would keep his players grounded, so he settled on the defense. The Cavaliers had made 51.8 percent of their shots and scored 117 points , and Stevens said a defensive effort like that would result in a loss if it was repeated against Toronto.

But there was never a real sense that this game was in danger, and when there is a clear gap in talent like there was Friday, NBA players tend to know how much defense will be needed. Even Stevens admitted that a chunk of the scoring had come in the final minutes, when the best players for both teams were watching from the bench.

The teams traded baskets for a bit at the start of the game, but the Celtics were mostly in control after that. Tatum’s 15-point second quarter helped Boston’s lead swell to 22 points.

Cleveland chipped away and pulled within 92-84 in the opening moments of the fourth quarter on a 3-pointer by the newly acquired Dante Exum. But Tatum quickly responded with a 3-pointer.

And with Boston leading by 12 about three minutes later, Brown drilled back-to-back 3-pointers before soaring in for a one-handed slam, extinguishing any concerns about a collapse.

“I think that just being able to have different roles and different responsibilities you get better,” Brown said. “With age I think we get more experienced, and things are slowing down and the game is coming a little bit easier, the shots are getting easier to make, the reads are just easy.”

As a team, the Celtics shot 51.6 percent from the field and blocked 10 shots.

And there is a chance that Marcus Smart could return Saturday after missing three weeks with a gruesome eye infection. The Celtics on Friday quickly dismissed any concerns about Smart disturbing the team’s rhythm.

Tatum, for one, said he was “super excited” about Smart’s looming return.

“We miss him,” he said.

