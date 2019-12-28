But these Raptors are gritty and do not take well to losing. And they had lost two in a row before this game, and if they were going to lose a third it was not going to be from a lack of trying.

Yes, the Celtics had pushed around Toronto on Christmas Day. Yes, the Raptors remained considerably shorthanded Saturday while the Celtics welcomed back Marcus Smart and were nearly at full strength.

After the Celtics flicked away the lowly Cavaliers on Friday, coach Brad Stevens sat at the dais and cautioned that a similar effort against the Raptors on Saturday night would yield a different, unsettling result.

They took the court and mostly had their way with the Celtics, surging to a 113-97 win in which Toronto never trailed.

“They came out and really turned up the intensity of the game and set the tone,” Celtics forward Jaylen Brown said. “To be honest, to their credit, we haven’t faced that level of intensity defensively, so we needed that. “

The loss snapped Boston’s five-game winning streak, and there were some indications afterward the perhaps that was a good thing. The Celtics believe they were getting away with some bad habits recently, and nothing conceals those better than winning. So perhaps this was a good chance for a reset.

“That’s always the case with winning,” Stevens said. “That’s why you use all year as a coach to objectively look at your team. You don’t ride the roller coaster.”

It was set up to be a feel-good night for the Celtics. They were 13-1 at home, they had won five in a row overall, and they were welcoming back their heartbeat, Marcus Smart, who had missed the last three weeks with eye infections.

The discussions about this team the past few days had been centered on whether both Brown and Jayson Tatum would be All-Stars rather than what this team still must fix to become truly dominant.

But some examples came streaking to the surface on Saturday. The Celtics’ pick-and-roll defense was consistently exploited, and Boston’s rebounding that had been so solid recently was gashed. The Raptors held a massive edge on the backboards, 53-31, including 15 offensive rebounds that resulted in a 23-5 advantage in second-chance points.

Stevens pointed to Toronto’s frontcourt length as a major reason for the crumbling.

“You’d better hit them before they get to the paint on block-outs, and we just didn’t do that,” he said. “We let them run all over the place and they were faster to the ball than us. They outplayed us.”

Toronto made 52.4 percent of its shots overall and 41.2 percent of its 3-pointers. Although it did not have star forward Pascal Siakam or key contributors Marc Gasol and Normal Powell, it did have the All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry, who had 30 points, 7 assists and 4 rebounds.

Kemba Walker paced the Celtics with 30 points, but he did not receive the needed help from players like Tatum, Brown and Gordon Hayward, who combined to make just 10 of 32 shots.

Smart provided an emotional burst in his return. He received a standing ovation when he entered the game midway through the first quarter, drilled a buzzer-beating 3-pointer when it ended and swiped the ball from Lowry and coasted in for a layup on the first play of the second period.

But he missed five consecutive shots during a stretch at the start of the fourth quarter in which Boston went 0 for 8 with a turnover.

“It felt good to be out there with those guys,” Smart said. “It was a tough night for us all.”

The undermanned Raptors dealt with significant foul trouble. Midway through the fourth quarter two players had fouled out and a third had five. They committed 32 fouls in all, compared to 17 by Boston.

But the Celtics were the ones who spent long stretches of the night barking at the officials. Brown received a rare technical foul for complaining about a no-call, and it later reached the point that referee Tony Brothers stopped the game to walk around the court and tell Boston’s bench and players that he had heard enough.

Afterward, the Celtics had no sour grapes.

“The way it was called was kind of similar to a playoff game,” Brown said. “They weren’t calling those little hand slaps that we’re used to getting and things like that. They let a lot of stuff go on both sides. So it was a fun game, to be honest, but we didn’t match the level that we needed to.”

Boston has consistently clawed back from big deficits this year and has been so dominant at home that the crowd seemed to almost be waiting for one of the signature, powerful runs.

And there were signs of them. But after the Celtics unfurled quick 8-0 bursts, the Raptors would stop them before they turned into something bigger, and then answer with a flurry of their own. They held double-digit leads at various points in all four quarters.

After the game, Walker was asked if perhaps Boston’s strong start this year had turned the Celtics into a high-value target for opponents looking for a big win.

“Those are the defending champs,” he said, referring to Toronto. “They got a target on their back. They’re the team to beat. And they came in like they were the defending champs tonight.”

Adam Himmelsbach