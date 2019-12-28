Kemba Walker had 30 points to lead Boston but didn’t have much help. The Celtics were outrebounded, 53-31, and allowed Toronto to shoot 52.4 percent from the field. While Boston welcomed back Marcus Smart and was just about at full strength, the Raptors were without key players Pascal Siakam, Marc Gasol, and Normal Powell.

The Celtics’ five-game winning streak came to an end on Saturday as the Raptors surged to a 113-97 victory in which Boston never led.

Observations from the game:

■ Celtics coach Brad Stevens openly declared multiple times this season that it is obvious his five best players — Walker, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward, and Smart — cannot play together all that often, because the size issues could become glaring over long stretches. But Stevens has been intrigued about the defense versatility and athleticism that personnel grouping would bring. The problem is that significant injuries have kept Boston from having a chance to use it. Entering Saturday, the five-man group had played just 10 minutes together all year.

But with 3:25 left in the first quarter and Boston trailing, 53-41, Stevens called on his “best five” and they whittled the deficit to 59-54. The defense was especially engaged during this stretch, holding Toronto to 2-for-7 shooting and forcing two turnovers.

Stevens tried it again with about five minutes left in the fourth, but his team trailed by 16 at that point and could not rally.

■ The Raptors were shorthanded, so their foul issues seemed likely to hit them considerably hard.

Midway through the fourth quarter OG Anunoby and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had both fouled out, and Serge Ibaka had five fouls. The Celtics were shooting the free throw penalty for the final 7:42. But, in the end, it didn’t matter.

■ The Celtics really looked to post up the smaller Fred VanVleet on switches in the first quarter. First Tatum drew a shooting foul, and then Hayward overpowered him for a basket inside.

Toronto seemed to make an effort to stay out of these situations after that.

■ Smart, who had been sidelined with multiple eye infections over the last three weeks, received a standing ovation when he checked in with 5:45 left in the first quarter. He was hit in the face as he tried to score inside just 15 seconds later, and appeared slightly rusty at first, including when he failed to finish a layup.

He hit a running 3-pointer before the buzzer at the end of the quarter and on the first play of the second period he swiped the ball from Lowry, surged toward the hoop and completed a reverse layup to avoid a lurking Ibaka. But he missed five consecutive shots at the start of the fourth as Boston was trying to mount a comeback.

■ Smart’s impact was felt in other ways. The game was getting a bit frenetic late in the second quarter, after Brown collected a technical foul for complaining about a no-call and Walker had some words for the refs, too. Smart went around to his teammates, calmly pointing at his head, ostensibly telling them to keep their composure.

■ Lowry was called for a blocking foul on Brown with 3:57 left in the opening quarter. In addition to the free throws, it would have been Lowry’s second foul for the shorthanded Raptors. But Toronto coach Nick Nurse challenged the call, which was reversed to a charge on Brown, his second.

■ At the start of this season, Enes Kanter vowed to become a bit more of a 3-point threat. With the departures of floor-stretching big men Al Horford and Aron Baynes, there was an apparent need for it. But, entering Saturday, he had attempted just two long-range shots all season, missing them both. With 2:13 left in the first quarter, he lined one up from the top of the key and drilled it.

Don’t expect that to become a regular thing, but the Celtics wouldn’t mind if it became an occasional thing.

■ Kanter was 5 for 5 from the field, but on defense, he didn’t fare quite as well, as Toronto consistently hunted him in the pick-and-roll.

■ The Raptors made 71.4 percent of their shots in the first quarter, which helped them burst to a 14-point lead (36-22).

■ The Celtics started the fourth quarter with an interesting lineup of Hayward, Smart, Kanter, Brad Wanamaker, and Grant Williams. But it was 0 for 8 with a turnover and scored just 1 point over 2:56 as Toronto stretched its lead to 93-80. Smart missed five shots during the stretch.

■ Unsurprisingly, rookies Romeo Langford (3:41) and Williams (12:42) were basically the two players whose minutes were cut with the return of Smart.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach @globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.