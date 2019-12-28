Williams has missed the last nine games because of a bone edema in his left hip. The malady is caused by fluid buildup in the bone marrow, and the primary treatment is just rest and physical therapy.

When Celtics forward Robert Williams walked into the team’s locker room before Saturday night’s game against the Raptorsat TD Garden, he was not limping and did not appear in any pain and really there was no sign that there was anything wrong with him at all.

So Williams has not been able to do much of anything since he was diagnosed, and that’s been much more painful to him that the injury itself.

“Just really, I can’t do anything basketball-related,” he said. “[I can’t] dribble, I won’t be jumping, dunking, or anything, so it’s messing with my head not being able to do anything.”

When Williams was diagnosed on Dec. 15, the Celtics said that he would be reassessed in about three weeks. He said Saturday that he will undergo an MRI in another week or two, but he is encouraged by the fact that he at least feels fine.

“With the treatment that we’ve been doing and the time off on the court I’ve been feeling better,” Williams said. “But just ready to be back out there.”

Before he was injured, Williams was averaging 3.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks over 14.2 minutes per game. The Celtics have mostly made up for his absence by giving additional playing time to Enes Kanter and Grant Williams.

“I feel like after we get the MRI results, that’s when we can decide how we’re going to handle it if it occurs again,” Williams said.

Sight for sore eyes

Celtics guard Marcus Smart returned on Saturday after being sidelined for three weeks because of an eye infection. It marked the first time since Nov. 9 that the Celtics had Smart, Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Gordon Hayward available at the same time.

“It’s great to have him back,” said coach Brad Stevens. “We haven’t been full very often.”

What started as a seemingly harmless eye infection turned into an ordeal for Smart. The virus spread to both of his eyes, all but sealing them shut and leading to some concerns that he could suffer from some permanent vision loss.

“I guess the silver lining is he got some time off his legs,” Stevens said. “The bad part is when you’re out, you’re usually able to do something, and he wasn’t able to do anything. He’s needed this week to catch up, and that’s why we held him out yesterday and Christmas day as well.”

In praise of Brown

Raptors coach Nick Nurse has seen Brown emerge as a potential All-Star this season, and his 30-point masterpiece on 10-for-13 shooting on Christmas Day was the latest bit of evidence. Nurse said he spent plenty of time studying film before Saturday’s rematch looking for some kind of solution, but he couldn’t find one.

“It seems like he’s getting a little bit of everything, a lot of open-floor play,” Nurse said. “He’s getting some isolation play, post-ups, putbacks, but not a lot of any one thing . . . And there’s not a lot of opportunities to take the ball out of his hands. He’s making these plays kind of in the flow of his game. He’s not coming down, running 10 mid pick-and-rolls in a row, and they’re going to him like this and you can blitz him out of that or whatever. It’s just he’s really being efficient, he’s getting it all over the place and he’s shooting the ball really well. The 3-point shooting, when you’re really hot from 3 that always helps your efficiency.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.