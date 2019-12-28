You could attribute the defeat to fatigue, in a third game in four nights, but there is a deeper issue that needs to be addressed. The Celtics are going to have to win consistently on nights when the offense isn’t clicking, and Saturday was one.

The Toronto Raptors responded with a vengeance from their Christmas Day thumping by Boston with a 113-97 win Saturday, a game they mostly controlled from the opening tip. The Celtics could never get a grasp, running on the proverbial treadmill of making runs and allowing runs.

It was the first time the Celtics really had their butts kicked since the season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers two months ago. It’s been an impressive brand of excellence for the Celtics, and a recent five-game winning streak appeared to camouflage the slippage.

The Celtics shot 32.5 percent in the second half. They missed layups, open 3-pointers, putbacks at the rim, and midrange shots. They were dominated because the Eastern Conference is deep, by even a shorthanded Toronto club missing two starters — including an All-Star candidate — and its sixth man.

There are going to be clunkers like this, but the Celtics had ensured since the opener they would play hard every minute, especially defensively. The Raptors were not only flawless in every aspect; they played harder than the Celtics, with a 53-31 rebound edge. Toronto outscored Boston, 23-5, in second-chance points.

That’s hustle. That’s anticipation and fortitude.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do to be the best version of ourselves,” coach Brad Stevens said. “I don’t think tonight was as much about us. They deserve a lot of praise. They came in here and set the tone for how the game was going to be played. It looked like the people that were the last team standing last year.”

Whether they have Kawhi Leonard, Marc Gasol, Pascal Siakam, Norman Powell or not, the Raptors are the defending champions, and they played like a prideful team in the rematch, showing the Celtics what it’s going to take to reach the next level. That’s maintaining intensity, even in situations when it’s most likely to slip.

Saturday, it slipped. The Celtics got fat with two wins in 60 hours, with Jaylen Brown scoring 64 points and canning 10 3-pointers. Brown scored 17 points and hit one 3-pointer against the Raptors. It was a humbling game for him, Gordon Hayward, and Jayson Tatum, who combined for 11-for-32 shooting and 2 of 11 from the 3-point line.

The only way the Celtics were going to win was by getting defensive stops, holding the Raptors to one possession, and rebounding. They did none of the three.

“To be honest, to their credit, we really haven’t faced that level of intensity all year, so we needed that,” Brown said. “It was a fun game to be honest, but we didn’t match the level that we needed to. It was definitely a lesson learned. We have to continue to get better and we’re not where we need to be yet, but have to continue to keep working.”

Jaylen Brown couldn’t get the ball from Toronto’s O.G. Anunoby in the third quarter on Saturday. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff/Globe Staff

No loss is a good loss, not in this NBA, where a loss could mean playoff seeding. The Celtics wasted a chance to win the season series with the Raptors, which could have meaning in April if they were to finish with the same record. Now, they’ll have to win again at Scotiabank Arena on March 20 to do that.

And they are going to have to be proficient on the second night of back-to-backs. With 16 games in January, the Celtics won’t have much practice time to sharpen their fundamentals. It’s going to be one of the biggest challenges of what has been an impressive season so far.

“We missed a lot of easy ones just because of the intensity of the game, I think we were a little bit excited,” Brown said. “We gotta learn from it. We’re a young team. You see tonight, Toronto just raised their level of intensity and we weren’t ready. We didn’t handle it. We’ve got to adapt to it and we’ve got to be more physical with the basketball.”

With a chance to practice three times before the schedule gets rigorous, it will be up to the Celtics to become more precise, understanding they are no longer upstarts in the Eastern Conference. They are one of the favorites, with a legitimate chance at the No. 2 seed.

“We haven’t been very good at it recently, but we’ve been winning, so we’re not talking about it a lot,” Stevens said. “You know, I think the bottom line is, is that we have to — we have to be better on, on that end of the floor generally. And we’ve got to find the right mix of guys that will defend well together and that complement our best players to defend well. And just get back to that. You’re not going to win a game like tonight by outscoring these guys again, right? The other day was a little bit of an anomaly.

“They — that was a tired game for [Toronto]. I mean, hey, played the 22nd and 23rd and then a noon game on the 25th. That’s tough. To expect that we were going to see the same team tonight would’ve been silly.”

Gary Washburn can be reached at gwashburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.