“He tried to come and tried to go through it,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said of Monday’s practice. “He just went to the hospital to get checked out.”

Brown missed Monday’s practice, and did not fly to North Carolina. He averaged 27 points and 6.7 rebounds in helping the Celtics to three wins last week. Brown scored 30 points, including several nifty moves, in the nationally televised Christmas Day win in Toronto, and followed that with 34 points against the Cleveland Cavaliers two days later.

Less than an hour after he received his first Eastern Conference Player of the Week, news dropped that Celtics forward Jaylen Brown will miss Tuesday’s game at Charlotte with an illness.

The Celtics have been beset by a series of nagging injuries and ailments the past few months. Brown’s absence will likely mean Marcus Smart, just back from an eight-game absence with an eye infection, returns to the starting lineup, with Romeo Langford soaking up his backup minutes.

Brown missed a rare Celtics’ practice in the past few weeks, and the schedule will only get more difficult. The Celtics will practice again Thursday prior to a back-to-back set with Atlanta and Chicago, beginning a stretch of 23 games in 42 days .

“We’re not going to have very many practices in the next month and a half. Days like today aren’t going to be very long, but the message needs to be very clear, and we need to be able to take the emphasis and apply them,” Stevens said. “You can see slippage in a number of areas when you don’t really hone in on things, but I would say [defensive communication] is certainly one of them.

“We didn’t play well on Saturday, and Toronto had a lot to do with that. That’s a challenge for everybody.”

Such miscues are hard to fix on the fly, but the Celtics will have to try, especially since they aren’t as defensively imposing or as large in the paint as in past years.

“We have some things as have been well discussed, and before the season were well pointed out, that we have to manage,” he said. “In order to do that, we have to play well in other areas and specifically at the point of attack, in transition, and with our ball pressure. Those are areas, if we slip, you can see it immediately and it affects our whole defense.”

Barring any new injuries, the club is expected to get back Robert Williams and Vincent Poirier back in January, finally giving the Celtics a full roster and helping Stevens determine his best lineups.

“The most important thing is rotations, but that’s going to change game-to-game once you get into the latter part of the year, and if you’re fortunate enough to make the playoffs,” he said. “Some of that stuff, you’re just learning what groups play best together, who compliments who, how we can keep guys fresh and keep enough threats on the court at once.”

No easy nights

Less than 24 hours after the Raptors led the Celtics wire-to-wire in a 16-point win, Toronto lost at home to Oklahoma City, which was without key guard Dennis Schroder. The league is filled with mine-field games, such as Saturday’s, when the Celtics faced Toronto in their third game in four night, and after a home win over Cleveland .

“A lot of the teams that haven’t won as much have a lot of young, hungry talent, really good talent,” Stevens said. “But them going back and playing a 6 o’clock tip against a good Oklahoma City team, that’s a hard game, especially with how many minutes they played and how they played against us. Those guys came in and played with incredible purpose.

“It’s just hard to win in the NBA.”

Said forward Jayson Tatum: “They just played harder than we did and it showed, especially just getting back in transition, we gotta do a better job of that. It’s a mindset. We have to be more focused.”

The Celtics will have an opportunity to get untracked the next week against lesser competition. The team’s next four opponents — Charlotte, Atlanta, Chicago and San Antonio — entered Monday with a combined .341 winning percentage. What’s more, in the Celtics’ next 17 games, only four opponents (76ers, Bucks, Lakers, Heat) have winning records.

Gary Washburn can be reached at gwashburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.