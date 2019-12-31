“He feels a lot better than he did yesterday,” Stevens said. “Yesterday was the worst of it.”

Brown did not accompany the team to Charlotte for its 109-92 win over the Hornets on Tuesday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Celtics coach Brad Stevens said that forward Jaylen Brown , who was hospitalized with a brief illness Monday, was feeling better Tuesday and that his status moving forward was day-to-day.

Brown, who is averaging 20.6 points and 7 rebounds on 51.8 percent shooting, on Monday was named the Eastern Conference’s player of the week.

“I think he’s improved his reads with the ball, driving and kicking and making the right play and the more that happens, the more the ball finds you again,” Stevens said. “He’s always been able to drive it through contact but now he picks his spots I think well. He’s playing really assertive, really aggressive. He’s having a great year. But just like I’ve said with Jayson [Tatum] too, I just think he can get that much better, so that’s the fun part about it.”

Marcus Smart started in place of Brown on Tuesday.

Bridges is convinced

The Celtics completed their season sweep over the Hornets, winning the three games by a total of 64 points.

Hornets forward Miles Bridges, for one, came away quite impressed by Boston and its prospects for a deep playoff run.

“They’re just a good team,” he said. “They’re going to be a contender for the trophy this year.”

One Smart play

Midway through the third quarter, the Hornets broke free on a two-on-one fast break that would typically yield an easy dunk or layup. When P.J. Washington caught a pass under the hoop, it looked like that would happen.

But Smart blitzed into the play, went up strong to block the shot and committed a hard, clean foul. Washington then missed both free throws, making it productive decision by Smart.

Like old times

Kemba Walker returned to Charlotte in November for the first time since leaving the Hornets to sign a four-year deal with Boston. For Walker, who spent eight years in Charlotte and still has a home in the city, that game was filled with emotions.

He said that Tuesday’s trip, meanwhile, was pleasant but a bit more normal.

“It was good, man,” he said. “I felt really, really good. A little less emotional. But it was fun. It’s just always fun to see my old friends, my old teammates, the people that work around the building, who take care of this place and just a lot of old faces. It was fun.”

Man in the middle

Celtics center Enes Kanter had 13 points, 14 rebounds, and 6 blocks on Tuesday. According to Elias Sports, he is the first Boston reserve ever to reach all of those marks in the same game.

“Obviously, I’m a shot-blocker,” Kanter quipped.

Entering Tuesday, he had just 14 blocked shots all season.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com.