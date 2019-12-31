■ Tatum continued his season-long trend of shooting the ball better against poor competition. He made 10 of 18 shots and had 24 points and seven rebounds. Tatum made all five of his shots in the first quarter, helping Boston to an early lead.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jayson Tatum, Gordon Hayward, and Kemba Walker all topped the 20-point mark as the Celtics grabbed a 109-92 win over the Hornets on Tuesday. The Celtics led, 80-75, early in the fourth quarter before putting the Hornets away with a 23-8 run. Jaylen Brown missed the game because of an illness, but coach Brad Stevens said before the game Brown was feeling better and that his status was day-to-day.

■ Props to Daniel Theis for going in for a violent lefthanded hammer dunk over a defender midway through the first quarter. He missed, but the Celtics loved seeing the aggression.

■ Enes Kanter continued his strong play this season by tallying 13 points, 14 rebounds, and a career-high 6 blocked shots in just 22 minutes. He continues to be a tremendous asset off the bench for Boston.

■ There’s so much attention paid to getting two-for-one opportunities in the final minute of a quarter. Basically, teams want to shoot before the clock dips below 24 seconds, thus guaranteeing an extra possession. But there are times when the quest to do this leads to rushed, sloppy play that makes things worse. Such as in the first quarter on Tuesday, when the Hornets were in a scramble to get a two-for-one and turned the ball over, leading to Celtics free throws.

■ Coaches are always leery of starting times that are outside their team’s usual rhythm, especially on the road. But the Celtics were active and engaged on defense from the start on Tuesday despite the rare 3 p.m. tipoff.

■ Hayward doesn’t look like a player who has missed more than half of the season because of injuries. He reacclimated himself quite quickly and is doing a bit of everything again, presenting so many problems for defenses with his shooting, driving, and passing.

■ The Celtics probably would have been fine with Hayward being fully back this season, or Brown emerging as a potential All-Star. But it’s now clear that they are getting both, and that’s why they’ll stay near the top of the East all season long.

■ Midway through the third quarter, the Hornets broke free on a two-on-one fast break that would typically yield an easy dunk or layup. When P.J. Washington caught a pass under the hoop, it looked like that would happen. But Marcus Smart blitzed into the play, went up strong to block the shot, and committed a hard, clean foul. Washington then missed both free throws, making it productive decision by Smart.

■ Smart’s return definitely leads to more captivating — and entertaining — moments. Midway through the fourth quarter he was defending Charlotte’s 7-foot center, Cody Zeller, in the post, and the two locked arms as they tussled for position. As the play rolled on their arms remained locked, and in the middle of the play, with his arm still ensnared, Smart just turned to the closest referee and stared at him.

■ Former Celtics guard Terry Rozier is now just 11 for 41 against his former team this season.

■ Stevens declined to reveal his replacement for Brown about 90 minutes before tipoff, but he smirked and told reporters they could probably figure it out. Unsurprisingly, Smart got the call. But it was yet another game in which Boston did not have all of its top five players.

■ Walker, who spent his first eight NBA seasons with the Hornets, received a loud and warm ovation when he was introduced. It was more subdued than his first game back here in November, but this city loves the guy.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.