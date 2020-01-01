He insisted the NBA become a global brand. He instituted the dress code, rejected the Chris Paul-to-the-Lakers trade, oversaw the six-team expansion of the league, and the relocation of six other franchises.

For 30 years, Stern catapulted the NBA into one of the world’s most popular and soaring professional sports leagues. It was his idea to allow NBA players to play in the Olympic Games, and well-chiseled lottery picks turned into giddy teenagers when they shook his hand on the stage of the NBA Draft.

You assumed because of his fortitude, his fight and perseverance, he’d make it through. David Stern was a 5-foot-7 inch Superman in a tailored suit, the man who helped uplift the NBA from a distant third American sports league into an international entity.

Stern died Wednesday at age 77, three weeks after suffering a brain hemorrhage at a New York City restaurant. It’s a crushing blow for the NBA because Stern was considered royalty. He turned the NBA into a multibillion-dollar business and then turned it over to Adam Silver five years ago.

Stern returned to private business, granted occasional interviews about various topics, and became the grandfather of the NBA, the commissioner emeritus whose job had been well done. He was the league’s voice of reason, the man who not only embraced the league’s diversity but had the ability to relate to every member of the NBA workforce, and the moment he felt as if he was losing touch, he stepped down.

As much as Silver has continued Stern’s vision and added ideas of his own, the NBA is still a league heavily influenced and widely impacted by Stern and his desire to change the perception of the league.

“For 22 years, I had a courtside seat to watch David in action,” Silver said in a statement. “He was a mentor and one of my dearest friends. We spent countless hours in the office, at arenas and on planes wherever the game would take us. Like every NBA legend, David had extraordinary talents, but with him it was always about the fundamentals — preparation, attention to detail, and hard work.”

For those too young to remember 1984, the NBA had a reputation of being a league filled with drug users, with appeal not good enough to captivate widespread American television audiences. While Magic Johnson and Larry Bird were dominating and uplifting the NBA, it was still far behind the NFL and Major League Baseball in popularity.

“David took over the NBA in 1984 with the league at a crossroads,” Silver continued. “But over the course of 30 years as commissioner, he ushered in the modern global NBA. He launched groundbreaking media and marketing partnerships, digital assets and social responsibility programs that have brought the game to billions of people around the world. Because of David, the NBA is a truly global brand — making him not only one of the greatest sports commissioners of all time but also one of the most influential business leaders of his generation.

“Every member of the NBA family is the beneficiary of David’s vision, generosity, and inspiration.”

Stern was greatly helped by the emergence of Michael Jordan the same year he took over for Lawrence O’Brien, and Stern used the generational Jordan as a vehicle to promote his surging league.

He also calmed concerns about the HIV virus when there were NBA folks afraid to even shake hands with Johnson. He allowed Johnson to return to the league on his own terms with the league’s full support after fostering AIDS education.

When questions persisted about who would take the NBA’s reins following Jordan, Stern ushered in a generation of new stars such as Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and Dwyane Wade. He helped develop the league’s own cable television network, increased games overseas, and oversaw labor peace — mostly.

During two major labor conflicts — the lockouts of 1998-99 and 2011 — Stern was able to procure agreements that avoided the cancellation of those seasons. Eventually television revenue generated enough money for the league to flourish and for players to earn unprecedented salaries.

Stern was able to create peace between the league’s owners — many from smaller markets believing a lockout was the lone remedy to re-seize financial power — and the players, who have become much more educated about their labor agreement and more empowered over the decades.

Now the NBA is a healthy, burgeoning, and ever-popular league with owners no longer crying broke and the elite players earning hundreds of millions of dollars. It includes many players from overseas. There is now a surging minor league, league offices in South Africa, China, Hong Kong, Philippines, London, Spain, Mexico, and Brazil, and a Twitter account with nearly 29 million followers.

Stern left his 30-year undertaking in good hands. There was exponential growth, financial windfall, and worldwide popularity.

So, thank you, Mr. Stern, for helping form the most exciting, enjoyable, and open-minded league in professional sports.

We mourn Stern’s loss. But appreciation and gratitude should supersede the pain.

Gary Washburn can be reached at gwashburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.