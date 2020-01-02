The NBA on Thursday released the first round of fan votes for All-Star starters. The two biggest Celtics takeaways are that Kemba Walker’s chances of starting in the game appear quite good, and that the people truly love Tacko Fall.

Walker has 432,031 votes, the third most among Eastern Conference backcourt players. He is just 450 behind Nets guard Kyrie Irving and 11,381 behind Hawks guard Trae Young. But fans will account for just 50 percent of the total vote, with the other half being decided by media and the players. And Irving has appeared in just 11 games this season, so is unlikely to receive much support from the other two voting blocks.