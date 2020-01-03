Thanks to some shoddy Boston execution down the stretch, Atlanta pulled back within 105-104 on an Alex Len free throw with 52.8 seconds left. At the other end, however, Marcus Smart drilled just the Celtics’ sixth 3-pointer of the game with 41.7 seconds to play, stretching the lead back to 4.

The Celtics clawed back from an 18-point deficit and escaped a scare against the lowly Hawks, grabbing a 109-106 win Friday night at TD Garden.

Trae Young dribbled upcourt and found himself isolated against Celtics center Daniel Theis, but Theis held his ground and blocked the 3-point attempt.

Smart grabbed the rebound and stepped over Young as time wound down. Young was called for a foul and Len took exception to Smart’s move and stepped in, and both Smart and Len received technical fouls.

Smart made one of two free throws to finish off the Hawks.

Jaylen Brown had 24 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Celtics and Enes Kanter had 14 points and 12 rebounds, while Kemba Walker missed the game because of an illness.

■ The Celtics had no answer for John Collins lobs at the start. His athleticism is startling. Injuries have limited Collins to just 10 games this year, and his absence was a big reason the Hawks went from a playoff hopeful to the bottom of the NBA this season.

And he was not able to finish this game. With nine minutes left in the third quarter, Jayson Tatum soared in to attempt a dunk and was fouled hard by Collins, who landed hard on his tailbone. Collins left the game and did not return. He had 16 points and eight rebounds in 22 minutes.

■ The first quarter was Boston’s most grisly quarter of this season, particularly on offense. There was no discernible rhythm and it was clear the Celtics having trouble figuring out how to approach things without Walker. The Celtics made just 8 of 27 shots and 1 of 7 3-pointers.

■ The one made 3-pointer came from Smart, and it actually caromed off the backboard in the final minute and ignited a bit of a rally. Jaylen Brown played some aggressive defense and came up with a steal and a dunk, and then hounded Atlanta’s Kevin Huerter near midcourt and kept him from getting a shot off. Brown clapped his hands and yelled and appeared to give Boston the jolt it needed.

■ The flurry carried over into the second period, as Boston ultimately used a 12-0 run to slice into what was an 18-point deficit. The Celtics clawed back into the game in the second quarter by attacking the basket for layups, or by drawing fouls in the process. They took 12 free throws in the period, and three Hawks went to halftime with three fouls.

■ It did not always end well when the Celtics reached the paint, however. Tatum took seven shots at the rim in the first half, and the only one he made was a dunk. A few were tough, but a few were relatively simple layups that he normally makes.

■ Naturally, Tatum’s first non-dunk basket came on a spinning circus shot in the lane with eight minutes left in the fourth quarter.

■ It was a joy watching Smart and Young battle while Atlanta was on offense. Few players can shed Smart, but Young did a few times, using crafty spin moves and general quickness. But Smart had his say in the tussle, too, like when he just ripped the ball away from Young on an isolation play in the final seconds of the first half.

■ Grant Williams hit a 3-pointer in the first half, a rare occurrence. But the Celtics have him on the floor primarily for other things, like when he squeezed between a pair of Hawks to rebound a missed Celtics free throw midway through the second quarter and fired a pass to Gordon Hayward for a 3-pointer.

■ Young’s 3-pointer with 3:12 left that tied the score at 73 was listed as a 27-footer, but it looked about 10 feet deeper than that.

■ Brown has become so good at being patient on his fast-break opportunities. Earlier in his career he would sometimes just dribble as fast as he could and try to dunk on someone. Now there are plays like the one from the third quarter, where he is aware of his defender and stops and waits for him to fly by before making a layup.

■ Even after the Hawks’ 18-point lead was flipped into an 8-point deficit, they lingered well into the fourth quarter. That’s when Brown had yet another All-Star surge, as he needed less than two minutes to convert a pair of tough finishes before drilling a 3 that stretched Boston’s lead to 101-94.

■ The final minutes were not pretty. Tatum continued to drive and have his attempts rebuffed. Brown committed a pair of turnovers and missed a pair of free throws. The Celtics were able to overcome it.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.