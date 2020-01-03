Young is capable of putting opposing centers on spin cycle in isolation. Most often, the big men are wary of speedy guards crushing them with a crossover and coasting in for a layup. So they stay back a little, a step farther than they probably should.

The encouraging part of the situation for the Celtics was that they could blanket Young with one of the best defenders in the world, Marcus Smart. But as Young crossed midcourt with the clock ticking down Friday, he received a screen, and center Daniel Theis switched onto him.

The sight of Trae Young pushing the ball upcourt in the final seconds with his team trailing by 2, and possibility at his fingertips, is enough to make a coach queasy.

The danger in doing that in this case was that a 3-pointer by Young would have handed Boston its worst loss of this season, and Theis was aware. So he stayed with Young on a pair of crossovers. And as Young stepped back behind the 3-point line, Theis extended his long right arm and swatted the shot, helping to preserve Boston’s tense 109-106 win.

“As soon as I switched on him, I knew he wanted to take the three to win the game, because he made a bunch,” Theis said. “Just try to take away the shot. He probably would have beat me for a layup, but he just wanted the game-winner. That’s why I said, ‘Just try to take away the shot,’ at the end.”

With the crowd celebrating and coach Brad Stevens calmly clapping, Smart gathered the loose ball and stepped over Young as the Hawks guard reached out to foul him with 0.3 seconds left.

Young appeared upset that Smart had stepped over him — a sign of disrespect — and Smart was upset that Young had grabbed him. Then Alex Len entered the fray, and he and Smart both received technical fouls.

Smart later said he took that path because he didn’t see anywhere else to go, although with just 0.3 seconds left, he probably could have just stood still.

“Me and Trae Young got into something,” Smart said, “and he came out of nowhere and just grabbed me, and I just told him, ‘Don’t grab. Watch out. This has got nothing to do with you. Just don’t grab me.’ That was it. I pushed him off of me, and walked away.”

It didn’t end up mattering, and the Celtics escaped with their win anyway.

On the one hand, Boston had done well to claw back from an 18-point deficit and win despite the absence of point guard Kemba Walker, who sat out due to an illness. On the other, the Celtics nearly lost at home to the team with the worst record in the NBA.

But Theis was there to make sure that did not happen. He said that after the game, he walked into the locker room hoping he might be given the game ball. But he was not.

So, who got it?

“Nobody,” Theis said. “It’s still out there. I’m still trying.”

Jaylen Brown had 24 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Celtics, Smart had 15 points, 9 assists, and 6 rebounds, and Enes Kanter came off the bench to add 14 points and 11 rebounds.

It was mostly a forgettable night for Jayson Tatum, who tried time and again to attack the basket. It just rarely ended well when he got there. He made just 2 of 16 shots, including a pile of missed layups. Afterward, Stevens said he was mostly encouraged by the way Tatum was driving to the hoop, but completing plays there has been a chore for him at times this season.

Young had 28 points and 10 assists for Atlanta, although he will remember the end more than what preceded it.

The Celtics overcame their worst first quarter of the season. Tatum, Brown, and Gordon Hayward combined to go 2 for 14 — a mark that stings even more when Walker is not around — and the Celtics trailed by 18 points before eventually pulling within 32-19.

Given how early the big deficit had set in, Stevens was not overly concerned about it. He said that when a lead swells so soon, it can even be a burden on the team that is trying to sustain it.

And sure enough, the Celtics chipped away and led by as many as 8 points in the third quarter.

It looked several times as if Boston would flick away this young but mostly unsuccessful Atlanta team, but the Hawks lingered, pulling within 105-104 on an Len free throw with 52.8 seconds left.

At the other end, however, Smart drilled just the Celtics’ sixth 3-pointer of the game, with 41.7 seconds to play, stretching the lead back to 4. He barked to Atlanta’s bench afterward, telling them to keep leaving him open.

“Of course they’d been going under [screens on] me the whole game,” Smart said, “and I knew they would.”

After a putback by Len made it 108-106 with 34 seconds left, Smart turned the ball over at the other end.

But then Theis was there when he was needed most.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach @globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.