The 6-foot-3-inch, 210-pound Wanamaker is generally heftier than opposing point guards, and the 6-10, 250-pound Kanter is a menace tussling for missed shots in the post, averaging an elite 15.8 rebounds per 36 minutes.

“Their second unit with [ Brad ] Wanamaker and [ Enes ] Kanter , it’s like two football players playing basketball,” Boylen said Saturday, before the Bulls took on the Celtics. “It’s a strength of theirs, the way they can bounce you around.”

CHICAGO — The Celtics receive plenty of attention for their star-studded starting lineup, but Bulls coach Jim Boylen , for one, has taken notice of the size and strength of their reinforcements, too.

Advertisement

“When Kanter’s down there he’s able to finish through contact, he’s able to draw fouls, he’s able to do those types of things,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “Brad is one of those big, strong guards. As the league’s gotten bigger at that spot, you have to be able to take some of those hits as you’re driving, whether it’s against a big or whether it’s against a guy trailing you off a pick. Brad’s play has been a big reason we’re where we are. Our top five guys get a lot of attention, and rightfully so. They’ve done an unbelievable job. But other guys have stepped up and Brad’s at the top of that list.”

While Wanamaker might not have the skills of some of the game’s elite point guards, he knows there are plenty of ways to make an impact.

“I just try to come out and use my body to my advantage,” he said. “Most of the time I’m bigger than the opposing guard. So I just try to be physical and wear them down, come in and do my role as best I can.”

Walker remains ill

Celtics point guard Kemba Walker on Saturday missed his second consecutive game because of an illness.

Advertisement

Stevens said that Walker was feeling better on Saturday, but it was unclear whether he would meet the team in Washington before Monday’s game against the Wizards.

Celtics center Robert Williams, who has been sidelined since Dec. 6 due to a hip bone edema, underwent a new MRI that revealed “positive signs,” according to Stevens. He will travel to see another specialist after the Celtics leave Washington.

Lastly, Kanter received three stitches under his chin to repair a gash he suffered during Boston’s game against the Hawks on Friday.

Volatile Thomas

Former Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas on Saturday was fined $25,000 for making inappropriate contact with an official in the Wizards’ 122-103 loss to the Trail Blazers on Friday. With 10:32 left in the first quarter, Thomas was tied up by two Portland players near the sideline, forcing a jump ball. A referee was standing in front of the play, and Thomas appeared frustrated that a foul had not been called, and as his momentum carried him toward the official he gave him a slight shove.

Last month, Thomas received a two-game suspension for going into the stands to confront two fans in Philadelphia who were heckling him.