The Celtics led, 93-77, with 9:45 left and appeared in position to cruise to a win. But the Bulls punched back with a strong 13-0 run, and had three chances to get even closer, but they were unable.

Gordon Hayward added 24 points for Boston, which shot 52.4 percent against one of the league’s better defenses. Kemba Walker sat out because of an illness.

CHICAGO — The Celtics withstood a late Chicago rally and grabbed a 111-104 win on Saturday night. Jayson Tatum led Boston with 28 points, including a clutch 3-pointer with just more than a minute left that put the game away.

And that drought just ballooned from there, partly because of good Celtics defense, and partly because Chicago just missed some open opportunities. Chicago was scoreless for 3 minutes, 40 seconds until Zach LaVine hit a jumper.

But the Celtics weren’t really able to extend their lead during that stretch, either. The Bulls trailed by just 105-101 when Tatum calmly dribbled well beyond the right arc. Then he drilled a 3-pointer that made this crowd gasp and all but ended the game.

Observations from the game:

■ The Celtics have a tradition where the players on the bench stand until the starters make a field goal. They stood for four minutes on Saturday night, until a Hayward basket ended the drought. The Celtics started the game by missing four shots and committing four turnovers.

■ The Bulls, meanwhile, started the game by making 5 of 7 3-pointers, and that was a big reason they put the Celtics in yet another double-digit hole, this one 12 points. Boston generally erases these deficits, and this time it did so before the first quarter ended.

■ A small early momentum play: With Chicago already leading by 10 points, Zach LaVine missed an alley-oop dunk attempt that he probably converts 99 percent of the time. That led to a Boston run-out and a Hayward dunk for a quick 4-point swing.

■ Before the game Bulls coach Jim Boylen was concerned about the Boston defense’s ability to bat balls away and ignite offense that way. When that happened midway through the first quarter and Hayward drilled a 3, Boylen immediately called timeout.

■ Semi Ojeleye and Javonte Green both sat out Boston’s win against the Hawks on Friday, and it was probably no coincidence that both played in the first quarter on Saturday. There is not a big gap at the bottom of the bench, so why not throw in fresh legs?

■ It didn’t take Tatum long to shrug off his 2-for-16 performance against Atlanta. He made his first four shots on Saturday. The Celtics would love to see him string together a run of good shooting performances, of course.

■ The Celtics took a 55-52 halftime lead and mostly did their work inside the arc, where they made 18 of 30 shots. Tatum, Hayward, and Brown combined to go 15 for 20 in the first half.

■ Bulls second-year big man Wendell Carter Jr. displayed some great defensive timing and awareness. First, after Daniel Theis gathered a loose ball and appeared to have an open dunk, Carter surged back into the play and blocked the attempt. A few minutes later he met Theis in midair again in a half-court situation and blocked his shot, forcing a shot-clock violation.

■ On one simple play midway through the second quarter, Tatum slid through the lane and had a nice dish to Theis for a layup. But the play that really set the sequence in motion was a crisp, daring baseline bounce-pass by Brown that put Chicago’s defense on its heels.

■ Grant Williams is still adjusting to the NBA game, but he has to make sure to be aware of foul situations. Boston was in the penalty when he intentionally reached out to stop Kris Dunn near midcourt during a mild fast-break, resulting in two free throws.

■ Enes Kanter was having a tough time finishing inside until the end of the third-quarter arrived. With less than three minutes left he converted consecutive three-point plays, and then ran the floor for a fast-break layup on a nice feed from Williams, giving him 8 points in just 53 seconds, and giving Boston an 83-71 lead.

