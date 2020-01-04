The primary reason the Celtics eked their way to victory was the fearlessness of Marcus Smart. Motivated by the Atlanta bench screaming for him to shoot the open 3 — as the Hawks’ game plan designed — Smart swished a 3-pointer with 42.3 seconds left to put the Celtics up 4.

Only on fortitude and some breaks did the Celtics rally, and only on timely execution did they respond to nip the worst team in the NBA, 109-106, at TD Garden.

There are nights the Celtics deserve to lose, and this was one of those nights. They started painfully slow against the 7-27 Atlanta Hawks, falling behind by as many as 18 in the opening period.

And finally, he recovered a Daniel Theis block of a Trae Young 3-point attempt, then picked up a technical foul in an exchange with Atlanta’s Alex Len after Smart stepped over Young after getting the loose ball.

It was a normal day for Smart: A couple of big plays, a scrape with an opponent, an injury — getting knocked in his formerly infected eye by a Young elbow — and a hard-earned victory.

The Celtics needed Smart on Friday. They needed his grit because they eased into this game, looking at Atlanta’s record and determining it would be a cinch win. But the injured Hawks are nearing full health, and played like a team that will win its share of games in the final two-thirds of the season.

But their winning streak will have to begin another day. That’s because the Celtics won on a night when they weren’t nearly their best, without All-Star Kemba Walker due to illness, and with limited motivation.

Leave it to Smart to find that motivation, as he spent much of his 36 minutes on the floor chasing the elusive Young, the speedy, crafty 3-point specialist, who may be the league’s best long-range shooter next to Stephen Curry.

There was a mutual respect amongst the two combatants, but Smart had no regrets for stepping over Young after that pivotal play.

“He probably did [get mad],” Smart said. “I got mad when he elbowed me in my face, too. So there we go. I was going forward and he stuck his hand out and tried to trip me. He tripped me, got the foul, and then Alex Len got in the way.”

Trae Young and Marcus Smart spent much of Friday night together at TD Garden, including their final tussle. Barry Chin/Globe Staff/Globe Staff

It was a double-duty night for Smart, who had to replace Walker in the starting lineup and become the primary ball handler. Offensively, he was uneven from the field, but finished with nine assists and six rebounds. Defensively, he made things difficult for Young, but the actions were mutual.

“He’s a great player and his ability to shoot the ball makes it even harder,” Smart said. “You’ve got to stay the course. You can’t get mad when he makes a few [threes], one or two, especially those long threes that he shoots. You’ve just got to keep contesting and wearing on him, so when it comes to the fourth quarter, those legs are there as much as they were [before].”

Smart’s value to this team is unquestioned, and he’s especially critical when one primary scorer is out (Walker) and another goes 2 for 16 (Jayson Tatum). His defense against Young was solid, as he scored 28, just short of his season average, but for Smart, it was those critical plays that mattered most. Getting the loose ball after Theis’ block, and being fearless enough to take the open 3 when an empty possession would have given the Hawks a chance to go ahead.

“We should all feel blessed to have a teammate like him, on both ends,” center Enes Kanter said. “He brings so much energy, he brings so much toughness, brings so much on the table that we should all feel blessed to have a leader, have a teammate, have a friend like Marcus.”

Smart’s play Friday gave the likes of Brad Stevens and Enes Kanter reason to smile. Barry Chin/Globe Staff/Globe Staff

Smart long ago won over his teammates. And as the Celtics begin this January journey with games every other day, they are going to need Smart to uplift his teammates on nights when the motivation is sagging. They jumped on a flight after the game to Chicago, to face another talented but underachieving team on Saturday.

One thing is for sure: Smart won’t lack responsibility. He’ll likely guard Chicago’s leading scorer, Zach LaVine.

“We have been saying all year how gritty and determined we are,” Smart said. “We got down, and you see a lot of teams get down like that against a really good Atlanta Hawks team, and they give up. We stayed the course, we stayed the game plan, and we came out with the victory in the end.”

Gary Washburn can be reached at gwashburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.