Warriors sharpshooter Klay Thompson is the only player ever to make more threes in a quarter than Edwards did on this night.

He drilled eight 3-pointers in the period, pouring them in from all distances and angles. Four of them came from beyond 30 feet. The NBA regular-season record for 30-footers in a quarter is two.

WASHINGTON — On Oct. 15, Celtics rookie Carsen Edwards took the floor for the third quarter of the Celtics’ preseason game in Cleveland and spent much of the next nine minutes enchanting Celtics fans with a shooting display that looked more like an edited highlight reel than a real-time onslaught.

Coach Brad Stevens generally does not get caught up in individual performances, especially those by a rookie in the second half of a preseason game. But he acknowledged after this one that he had never seen anything like it, even if it did not really count.

In the days that followed, Edwards, the 33rd overall, was instantly lauded as one of the steals of last June’s draft and there was a belief that he could be a source of instant offense for a Boston bench unit that faced plenty of questions about its firepower.

This was not all based on that one magical quarter, of course, but there was no question that it ignited a bit of a frenzy. Nearly three months later, however, Edwards finds himself scraping to find a place on the Celtics’ active roster.

His shooting cooled, opponents looked to take advantage of his 5-foot-11-inch frame on defense, and Edwards spent much of December with Boston’s G League affiliate, the Maine Red Claws.

After pouring in 24 points in those nine magical preseason minutes, he has 82 for Boston during the regular season. The Celtics have been outscored by an average of 6.3 points per 100 possessions during his 246 minutes, the only negative net rating among Boston’s players who have played at least 50 minutes this season. But Edwards is not discouraged.

“I’ve never really paid attention to any expectation that anyone outside this team has for me,” Edwards said. “So I honestly couldn’t tell you what I’d be frustrated about other than just me personally wanting to do well and me having expectations for myself. I just want to be the best player I can and continue to improve every day. Just be the best player I can to try and help this team win, however that is.”

In six games with the Red Claws, Edwards is averaging 21.8 points, 5 rebounds and 3.3 assists, although he has connected on just 26.8 percent of his 3-point attempts. He says there was great value in his stint with Maine, not just to get playing time and maintain his conditioning, but to become more familiar with different reads and scenarios that are also common at the NBA level.

“I think that’s what fits so well about the Red Claws is that the scheme is very, very similar to the Celtics. So when I go to either team it’s not like I’m behind or feel like I’m behind on learning things, because we’re doing the same stuff.

“I just go down there and try to play my best and continue to try to improve, and just stay ready for whenever my time is called and I feel like the guys that assigned me there have a plan for me. So I just follow it and do my best.”

Stevens said that Edwards’s attitude has been “awesome” amid a few bumps at the start of this year. With Boston in the midst of a grueling stretch of the season that includes four sets of back-to-back games this month, Edwards was recalled from Maine, and Stevens has said he will not hesitate to use him if the situation calls for it.

“Carsen’s going to be a good pro for a long time,” Stevens said. “This is part of it. A lot of our games early on in the year we didn’t have our full group of wings, trying to figure out who complements who best. I think his upside is really big. We need him to become the scorer that we all know he is and just continue to get used to guarding the way we’re guarding. I’ve got no concerns about him doing that.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.