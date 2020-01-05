They had just come back from yet another double-digit deficit to win another road game, this one over the Bulls, 111-104. They did it once again without the All-Star point guard Kemba Walker, who sat out because of an illness. And they created a bit more distance between the pack of teams that are lurking in the Eastern Conference standings.

CHICAGO — As the final quarter of the Patriots’ season glowed on a large flat-screen television on a wall in the visitor’s locker room at the United Center, the Celtics mostly just moved forward and focused on their own surging campaign that suddenly has the most promise in Boston.

As the season nears the midway point, the Celtics, a team that entered this season with so many more questions than answers following an unsettling 2018-19, own the third best record in the NBA, and they are giving no reasons to believe they will tumble anytime soon.

“We’ve got a lot of fight,” forward Gordon Hayward said. “This was definitely a tough environment to play in, especially coming off a back-to-back, and to figure out a way to win was huge for us. We’ve got to try to find a way to keep it going.”

There were several promising developments for the Celtics in this game. They shrugged off a quiet start and a 12-point deficit, they withstood a furious fourth-quarter Bulls rally and steadied themselves when they needed to steady themselves, and they received numerous powerful offensive performances despite the absence of their most powerful offensive player.

Jayson Tatum, who one night earlier was shaking his head in disbelief as one layup after another slid off the rim during a 2-for-16 shooting performance, recalibrated and poured in 28 points on an efficient 12-for-15 shooting effort. His most crushing shot was his last one, a deep and devastating step-back 3-pointer that came with just more than a minute left in the game and less than one second left in the shot clock.

.@jaytatum0 went into his bag to pull off this @jetblue play of the game 👀 pic.twitter.com/wjPOjqAPRD — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 5, 2020

The Bulls trailed by just 4 points and were maintaining hope before that dart. Then they seemed to realize that their 23rd loss of this season was coming after all, and there was nothing they could really do about it.

Hayward made 9 of 14 shots and had 24 points, and center Enes Kanter came off the bench and had his way with Chicago’s younger, weaker post players, consistently backing them down into the paint and moving them out of the way as he pleased. Kanter had 17 points and 12 rebounds and was most effective during a strong third-quarter stretch in which he poured in 8 points over a 53-second span, singlehandedly stretching a 75-71 lead to 83-71.

“In moments like that, it makes the other team have to make a decision when you’ve got a guy going like that,” coach Brad Stevens said.

Stevens actually said the Bulls’ decision was the proper one, as they brought in Wendell Carter Jr. and also tried fronting Kanter in the post. Still, the Bulls couldn’t do much to slow him.

“His physicality was a separator in us getting that lead in the third for sure,” Stevens said.

Added Kanter: “My teammates gave me a lot of confidence. They said, “Hey, if you’re down there go one-on-one. If they come at you with a double-team, make the pass and make your teammates better.’”

The Celtics made 52.4 percent of their shots overall and 42.1 percent of their 3-pointers, an impressive line against a Chicago team that entered the night with the fifth most efficient defense in the NBA. The Celtics did commit 20 turnovers, their only real blemish on this night.

Zach LaVine, who could be in the mix as several Celtics vie for All-Star slots in the coming weeks, led Chicago with 35 points. The big difference is the Celtics have plenty of players who are capable of consistent nights like that, and Chicago does not.

Still, there were some uneasy moments for Boston in the fourth quarter. It led, 93-77, with 9:45 left and appeared in position to cruise to a win before the Bulls punched back with a 13-0 run. The Bulls could not capitalize on their three chances to get even closer, and that swelled into a 3-minute, 40-second scoring drought.

The Celtics weren’t really able to extend their lead during that stretch, either. The Bulls trailed by just 105-101 with just more than a minute left when Tatum calmly dribbled well beyond the right arc, with the pesky Kris Dunn swiping and lurking.

Tatum’s confidence could not be dented in this game, however. He was calculating as he stepped back, well behind the 3-point line, and drained the 3-pointer that ended Chicago’s night.

“I only made two shots yesterday,” Tatum said. “I felt like I couldn’t have shot the ball no worse. So it felt good to see some go in.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.