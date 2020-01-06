So perhaps the Celtics, who sauntered into Monday night’s matchup having won eight of nine games to claim the third-best record in the NBA, thought layups would come with a red carpet.

Already this season, two opponents have reached the 150-point mark in regulation, a rare space generally just reserved for multi-overtime games or historically horrific defenses. And the Wizards fall into the latter category.

WASHINGTON — The Wizards have not been all that successful this season, but they have entertained their fans with a fast-paced brand of end-to-end basketball that has included a good offense and mostly nonexistent defense. When those two things are combined, final results start to look like pinball scores.

Instead, Boston bumbled through its worst offensive night of the season and stumbled to a 99-94 loss against a considerably undermanned Washington team. The Celtics made just 34.7 percent of their shots and 21.6 percent of their 3-pointers, both season lows. Their point total was the second lowest for a Wizards opponent this season.

“I don’t know how many potential assisted field goals we had in the first half, but it wasn’t very many,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “We need to move the ball more. We need to move the ball better. We need to have that mind-set going into the game better.”

Last weekend, the Celtics fell behind early by 18 and 12 points, respectively, against the Hawks and Bulls. But they had little difficultly clawing back. Perhaps that led to some nonchalant play at the start Monday, a belief that they would have no problem rallying when the time was right. But in this game, every time a surge arrived, it was rebuffed. The Celtics never led.

Afterward, guard Marcus Smart was asked if perhaps the team started believing that slow starts do not matter, because they can find a way when they want.

“If it is, we need to change our mind-set,” he said. “We can’t think like that. I hope that’s not what’s going on from guys. For me, personally, it’s not. But if it is, we need to change it.

“I don’t think it is. I think we just kind of let our foot off the gas early. They came out early and caught us off guard, not because we weren’t ready or their record, but because it’s what they do. And I don’t think guys really understood it or really took it to heart until later.”

As hints of a rally were bubbling, Wizards backup point guard Ish Smith ensured that it would be smothered.

Time and again in the fourth quarter, he calmly and meticulously found his spots for midrange jumpers, and the Celtics could not stop him.

During one stretch of less than four minutes in the fourth quarter, he made five shots in a row to score 10 of his game-high 27 points. When he went to the free throw line, the veteran who has averaged 7.6 points per game during his career was serenaded with “MVP” chants.

“If it were a two-game season, I would have to agree with the crowd: MVP,” Wizards coach Scott Brooks said, referencing his strong game Saturday in a win over Denver. “And he’s bringing back the midrange. He plays. Man, that guy, he’s hard to stay in front of. He changes direction, his pace, speed, it’s hard.”

Added Stevens: “He’s on skates right now and he’s feeling in a great rhythm.”

Celtics point guard Kemba Walker missed his third consecutive game because of an illness, but the Wizards were certainly in no position to feel sorry for them, because Washington was missing its four leading scorers, including guard Bradley Beal.

Jaylen Brown, who has mostly been scorching recently, had a rare off night, making just 7 of 22 shots, his lowest shooting percentage since Nov. 20. He did finish with 23 points and a game-high 12 rebounds. The Celtics had assists on just 17 of 33 baskets.

“I think we got a lot of open looks, but we turned the ball over too much, including myself,” Brown said. “Washington, we give credit to them, but, at the same time, we have to be better and we will be better.”

The crowd here was mostly split between Wizards and Celtics fans, and there was some rare buzz in the arena as the Celtics mounted their expected fourth-quarter charge.

A 3-pointer by Brown tied the score at 80 with eight minutes left, but then Smith unspooled an 8-0 run of his own.

With 2:01 left, Jayson Tatum coasted in for a dunk that pulled Boston within 93-89.

Gordon Hayward got an open look from the right corner on the next possession, but it was an air ball.

With 43.6 seconds left — and about 12 seconds on the shot clock — the Celtics elected to foul Wizards center Anzejs Pasecniks, a poor free throw shooter. But he made both of them, and Boston never threatened again.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.