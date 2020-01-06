Smith finished with 27 points, including 10 in a four-minute stretch in the fourth quarter in which he did not miss.

With Kemba Walker still out with an illness, the Celtics scuffled against a porous Washington defense that entered the night allowing a league-worst 120.9 points per game. The Wizards were significantly undermanned, missing several key rotation players, including All-Star Bradley Beal, but it didn’t matter.

WASHINGTON — Wizards backup point guard Ish Smith caught fire with a 14-point fourth quarter and undermanned Washington handed the Celtics their worst loss of the season, 99-94, on Monday night.

Boston has made a habit of clawing back from double-digit deficits, but it was unable in this game. The Celtics never led. It is just their second loss this year against a team that is not currently in playoff position.

With 2:01 left, Jayson Tatum coasted in for a dunk that pulled Boston within 93-89. Gordon Hayward got an open look from the right corner on the next possession, but it was an air ball.

With 43.6 seconds left — and about 12 seconds on the shot clock — the Celtics elected to foul Wizards center Anzejs Pasecniks, a poor free throw shooter. But he made both of them, and Boston never threatened again.

Boston made just 34.7 percent of its shots and 21.6 percent of its 3-pointers.

Observations from the game:

■ Smith is a solid pro, but it really feels as if he always gashes the Celtics. In the first half Monday, he calmly and purposefully found seams in the lane, always seeming under control. Then, even after the Celtics erased another double-deficit, he steadied his team by drilling five shots over a 3:30 stretch in the fourth quarter.

■ The Celtics’ defensive effort and intensity was much better in the third quarter than it was in the first half. Daniel Theis started it off by getting a steal and a three-point play on the first possession. Tatum had a block and a dunk, Tremont Waters had a clean steal that started a break. In all, Boston forced eight turnovers in the period after forcing just four in the first half.

■ Marcus Smart, the only remaining Celtic who played with Isaiah Thomas for his entire Boston tenure, said hello to his old friend by swatting his first shot out of bounds. But Thomas (17 points) answered about a minute later by swishing a 3-pointer over Smart.

■ Jaylen Brown was aggressive at the start, looking to attack Washington in the paint. But no other Celtic had a field goal in the first seven minutes of the game. Those players were a combined 0 for 7 until Hayward hit a 3-pointer.

■ Carsen Edwards, who has been used sparingly over the past month, received some rare first-half minutes. He did not do anything wrong, but he did miss both of his shots, including an open corner 3-pointer.

■ The Celtics actually went 11 deep in the first half, with Waters the only active player who did not appear ubtil the second half. It was probably partly because the players on the floor were unable to establish any rhythm, and partly because Boston is in the midst of the most congested section of its schedule this year.

■ The Celtics committed six turnovers in the first quarter, but did not force any.

■ With just over three minutes left in the first half, Washington’s Jordan McRae received a technical foul for taunting. After a timeout, there was some confusion among the Celtics about who should take the free throw. Tatum was the obvious choice, but he was not on the floor when the infraction occurred, so Smart took it instead.

■ During a timeout with 4:37 left in the third quarter, Thomas was talking to a referee — presumably because a foul had not been called when he was cornered by the Celtics on the previous play — when Smart stepped in and playfully tugged his former teammate back to Washington’s bench.

■ Thomas received the loudest ovation of any Wizard during introductions. But it was mostly because about half of the fans in the arena were there to cheer for the Celtics, and they still have fond feelings for Thomas. It was a rare situation where both sides were rooting for one player.

■ Grant Williams can really hold his ground on defense. Midway through the third quarter, he was a wall when Troy Brown Jr. tried to attack. Williams then stayed engaged in the play, batted a pass away and retrieved it himself, leading to a dunk at the other end. Williams help kick-start the offense in the second half, too, with a three-point play and a 3-pointer as Boston clawed back.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.