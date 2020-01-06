“I’m happy for him,” Thomas said Monday, before the Celtics faced the Wizards. “I think getting paid has taken a lot off his shoulders. Now he’s able to just focus on playing basketball and I think that’s what he’s doing. I think he’s only showed a little bit of what he’s really capable of doing and he’s still young and got so much talent and I’m happy for him.”

WASHINGTON — Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas said he believes that a weight was taken off the shoulders of former Celtics teammate Jaylen Brown when he signed his four-year, $115 million contract extension last fall, and he is thrilled to see Brown surging into the All-Star conversation.

Thomas said that Brown, who entered Monday averaging 20.6 points and 7.1 rebounds on 52.1 percent shooting , appears more confident on the court.

“Everybody has always known he’s got the talent to be a really good basketball player in this league,” Thomas said. “Confidence is what takes you from being good to great, and he’s on the road to being that. He believes in himself more than anybody and that’s half the battle as well. I’m happy to see him progressing the way he should.”

Isaiah Thomas and Jaylen Brown have a friendship that transcends basketball. Winslow Townson/FR170221 AP via AP

Thomas and Brown often trade jabs with each other on social media, but Brown said it’s important to note the part the public does not see.

“He’s talking to me, sending me text messages like to keep working and he’s happy with my play and stuff I’ve improved,” Brown said, “and dealing with the attention in Boston and navigating, and stuff like that. He’s definitely been a good role model in that sense.”

Thomas, 30, said that even though he is no longer a member of the Celtics, his connection to players such as Brown will always remain strong.

“That’s like a little brother of mine,” he said. “Those guys went through a real-life situation with me with the passing of my sister. So anybody that was on that team is somebody I really truly care about. Then with the passing of one of his best friends, I was there with him for that. So it’s bigger than basketball when it comes to Jaylen and I really care for the guy, so I always try to make sure his head is in the right place.”

Thomas, who is starting for Washington and averaging 12.8 points and 4.3 assists per game, said he still communicates with other members of the Celtics’ organization about once a month, from head coach Brad Stevens to members of the team’s equipment and security staff.

Celtics point guard Kemba Walker missed his third consecutive game due to an illness. Stevens said that Walker was feeling better, however. Rookie forward Romeo Langford (illness) was sent back to Boston.

Center Robert Williams is expected to see another specialist in New York on Tuesday regarding his hip edema.

Stevens said he reached out to his friends in the Patriots organization following their playoff loss to the Titans on Saturday.

“What I always tell them is I just appreciate how much joy they’ve brought our family and being able to root for them,” he said.

“I think we all know what they’ve done is unbelievably special. And I think when you start talking about a disappointment or ups and downs and you’re talking about another 12-4 year, that’s pretty ridiculous. But I think that’s the bar they’ve set. They’ve just set a ludicrously high bar for themselves.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.