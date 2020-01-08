As he stood and walked over to complete his postgame interviews, Marcus Smart shouted toward his teammate from about 20 feet away.

But Kemba Walker sat at his stall fully dressed and wearing a knit cap. He had been ready for a while.

When the Celtics’ locker room was opened to reporters after this 129-114 loss to the Spurs on Wednesday, most of the players were either in the showers or still in their game uniforms.

“Free Kemba, man!” Smart said.

Walker smiled, and there were some chuckles.

“Trying to think of something funny,” Smart said more quietly, to no one in particular. “Everybody’s down right now.”

This game will be remembered for a frenetic scene midway through the third quarter in which Walker was ejected, Celtics coach Brad Stevens collected a technical foul and a fan threw a can of beer onto the court.

But the Celtics will also remember it because it was another disheartening loss. Combined with Monday’s setback against the lowly Wizards, Boston has gone two consecutive games without even holding a lead.

On Wednesday, the Celtics allowed San Antonio to shoot 55.2 percent from the field and blitz to a 22-point advantage that was hardly threatened. Stevens distilled this mini rut down to the simplest terms.

“If you’re not going to play to your max, then you’re going to get beat in this league,” he said, “and often badly.”

Walker returned after missing the last three games due to an illness, but it was clear that he was still finding his way after being limited all week. Then midway through the third quarter, after the Celtics had whittled the 22-point deficit to 7 and the Garden was rumbling again, Walker fell to the ground when Spurs big man LaMarcus Aldridge set a screen on him.

After a foul was called on Celtics center Daniel Theis moments later, Walker sprang to his feet and used profanity as he confronted the referee closest to the no-call. He received a technical foul, and then as he continued to use profanity he was quickly whistled for another technical, leading to his ejection.

“I mean, it’s the first time I’ve been ejected in my whole life,” Walked said. “I’m a two-time sportsmanship award winner as well. So maybe I should get a little leeway. I watch a lot of basketball. I’ve seen other guys doing a lot worse. But like I said, the choice was his. He made it. He got me out of there, and what can I do?”

Stevens entered the fray and received a technical foul, too, and at some point amid the mess, a fan threw a can of beer onto the court near San Antonio’s bench. Celtics forward Gordon Hayward said he heard the beer land, and that it sounded almost full.

A team source said later that the fan had been identified and arrested. Stevens apologized to Spurs coach Gregg Popovich after the game.

“I hope that person’s not allowed in an NBA arena again,” Stevens said.

When the dust settled, San Antonio was awarded five foul shots — three for the technicals, and two for the regular foul. The Spurs made four of them to silence the crowd that had been bubbling, and that kick-started the 17-3 run that Boston could never recover from, particularly with Walker in the locker room with nothing to do but watch.

“I wish I didn’t get ejected, because it definitely swung the game right back in their favor,” he said. “We were making a run, on our way back, and after that incident it didn’t go in the right direction.”

Although the Celtics were in the midst of a surge, the truth was that most of what preceded it had been quite grisly. The Spurs (16-20) mostly did what they pleased en route to a 65-47 halftime lead.

“Obviously there was a lot that we could have controlled up to [Walker’s ejection] and after that point and played better,” Stevens said, “so it doesn’t really matter.”

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who have been mentioned as All-Star candidates quite often in recent weeks, combined to make just 10 of 30 shots overall and 1 of 11 3-pointers.

DeMar DeRozan had 30 points to lead San Antonio, which followed up its big home win over the Bucks with a similarly impressive road victory against a Celtics team that had lost just twice at TD Garden all season.

The bad news for the Celtics is that they have tied their longest losing streak of this season. The good news is that it is just two games. This team has avoided lengthy ruts all year, and it will travel to Philadelphia to face the 76ers hoping to do it once more.

“This team has been good,” Stevens said. “But this was a good reminder that if you don’t match the other team, you are going to get pounded.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.