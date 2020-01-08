“Let’s just say that Jayson was probably surprised at the attention I gave him defensively,” Popovich said Wednesday, before his team faced Boston. “But he responded magnificently. Unfortunately, he got hurt just as I think he was understanding exactly how good a player he could be if he added that to his game. There aren’t that many two-way players in the league. Genuine. Some think they are, but you can count them on one hand, and he’s got the possibility to be one of those.”

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is mostly known for his unique and deep offensive arsenal. But coach Brad Stevens has consistently praised Tatum for his defense this season, too, and that part of his game might have evolved while playing for Team USA at the FIBA World Championships last summer.

Tatum was sidelined for the final few games of the tournament because of an ankle sprain, but he made an impression on Popovich and the rest of the coaching staff before that. This season Tatum’s 100.9 defensive rating is the best among Boston’s five starters.

Stevens said he enjoyed talking to Popovich about the four Celtics on Team USA: Tatum, Kemba Walker, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart.

“It was fun for me to talk to him before and after about what we saw from them, and what we thought their best way to impact our team was,” Stevens said. “Then, to see the different things that he challenged them on in their individual conversations, which are between him and the players but they shared with us. It’s fun. They got a different experience than they would have if they would have been sitting around.”

No surprise

Popovich was asked on Wednesday if he was surprised to see Boston’s success this year after its struggles from last season. He said he was not.

“They had a year last year that helps inform the kind of year they’re having this year,” he said. “You’ve got to go through some of that. Players realize some things, coaches make adjustments, circumstances change. They grew over the summer and you have what you have. Brad’s done a great job with them and they’ve bought in. They’re playing together, playing well, playing physically.”

Williams progressing

Celtics center Robert Williams, who has been sidelined for one month because of a left hip bone edema, met with a hip specialist in New York on Tuesday. Stevens said it was determined Williams should start gradually ramping up his physical activity over the next three weeks. At that point he will undergo another MRI.

“Hopefully we get good news then,” Stevens said. “We got good news already this time, but obviously we want to be very careful.”

Walker returns

Walker returned Wednesday after missing three games because of an illness. Stevens said he expected Walker’s playing time to be limited because Walker was unable to do any real physical activity until Tuesday.

Romeo Langford, meanwhile, missed his second game in a row because of an illness. Daniel Theis, who had been listed as questionable because of a sore knee, was cleared to play.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.