. . . Anthony Davis , who badly bruised his tailbone after an ugly fall trying to block the shot of New York’s Julius Randall on Tuesday night, had an MRI exam and planned to travel with the Los Angeles Lakers on their upcoming two-game road trip, beginning Friday in Dallas. after he bruised his buttocks in a nasty fall . . . The Miami Heat switched out one two-way contract for another, signing guard Gabe Vincent and waiving guard Daryl Macon .

The NBA fined Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr $25,000 on Wednesday for verbally abusing a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection late in the second quarter of a 111-98 road loss to the Sacramento Kings on Monday night. Kerr, who had been hit with consecutive technical fouls by referee Jason Goldenberg , appeared initially upset about a continuation call that went the Kings’ way, then erupted after Golden State did not receive a similar call. He angrily walked onto the court after the second technical and yelled at Goldenberg before leaving . . . The league also fined New York Knicks forward-center Bobby Portis $25,000 for recklessly making contact above the shoulders of an airborne shooter. Portis was assessed a Flagrant Foul 2 and ejected in the second quarter of the Knicks’ 117-87 loss at the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.

Baseball

Brewers extend Counsell

The Milwaukee Brewers gave manager Craig Counsell a three-year contract extension through the 2023 season. Counsell, 49, who is already the longest-tenured manager in the National League, led the Brewers to consecutive postseason appearances for the first time in team history. . . Veteran 34-year-old infielder Asdrúbal Cabrera, and the Washington Nationals finalized a one-year, $2.5 million deal that includes a chance to earn performance bonuses.

. . . The Detroit Tigers acquired catcher Eric Haase from the Cleveland Indians for cash and designated righthander Dario Agrazal for assignment. The Tigers acquired Agrazal from the Pittsburgh Pirates for cash in a November trade.

College football

LSU stars top All-Bowl team

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Justin Jefferson were shoo-in selections for the Associated Press’ All-Bowl team. Burrow, the Heisman Trophy winner, and Jefferson connected on four first-half touchdowns in LSU’s 63-28 Peach Bowl blowout of Oklahoma in the the semifinals of the College Football Playoff . . . Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm, Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr., and Wisconsin All-American center Tyler Biadasz announced they were entering the NFL Draft . . . Rocky Long retired as San Diego State’s football coach after taking the Aztecs to nine straight bowl games. He will be replaced by defensive line coach Brady Hoke, a former head coach at Ball State, SDSU and Michigan . . . George Perles, who coached Michigan State to a Rose Bowl victory in 1988 and was a key defensive assistant for the dominant Pittsburgh Steelers teams of the 1970s, died Tuesday. He was 85.

Miscellany

Ex-UConn star set to return

Former UConn All-American Breanna Stewart, who ruptured her Achilles tendon nine months ago playing in the Euroleague Women’s championship, is set to return to competition when she leads US women’s national basketball team against her alma mater in Hartford on Jan. 27 . . . Roberto Bautista Agut beat Japan’s Go Soeda 6-2, 6-4 to help Spain advance to the quarterfinals of ATP Cup at Perth Arena in Australia . . . Playing together for the first time in their careers, Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki prolonged their one-time-only doubles partnership when they defeated the top-seeded pairing of Johanna Larsson and Caroine Dolehide 6-2, 6-1 to advance to the semifinals of the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand . . . The prison sentence of Radim Zondra, who stabbled two-time Wimbledon champ Petra Kvitova in her Prague home in December 2016, was increased from eight to 11 years . . . Swiss skier Daniel Yule, showing his surprising victory a year ago was no fluke, won the World Cup night slalom on the steep and icy Canalone Miramonti course in Italy.

. . . Former US goalkeeper Tim Howard, who played 13 years in the English Premier League and also had 121 caps with the US men’s national soccer team, is taking a job with Memphis 901 FC, the United Soccer League team in which he already has a stake as a part owner