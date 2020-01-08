DeMar DeRozan had 30 points to lead the Spurs, who shot 55.2 percent from the field for the game.

The Celtics fell behind by 22 points against the Spurs before mounting a second-half comeback. But that rally stalled during a wild third-quarter sequence in which Kemba Walker was ejected, Brad Stevens received a technical foul, and a fan threw a drink onto the court, as Boston ultimately fell, 129-114. Wednesday night at TD Garden.

Observations from the game:

■ With 5:49 left in the third quarter, after the Celtics had sliced a 22-point deficit to 76-69, Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge knocked Walker down while San Antonio was on offense, but no foul was called. After a foul was called on the Celtics seconds later, Walker appeared to use expletives as he moved toward the referee closest to the play and told him he was fouled. Walked was called for a technical foul, and when he continued protesting he was called for another, resulting in his ejection.

Walker certainly deserved the first technical, but after calling one, most officials usually let players blow off a bit of steam before hitting them with another. That didn’t happen here, of course, and Stevens then picked up a tech, too.

A fan threw a drink onto the court amid the outrage, causing the Spurs to look up into the crowd for a culprit and leading to a warning from the public-address announcer.

When the dust cleared the Spurs received five free throws, and that ignited their 17-3 run that made the margin comfortable again.

■ The only good news for the Celtics was that Walker was on a minutes restriction anyway as he played for the first time after missing three games with an illness.

■ The Celtics have avoided potholes this season, but this is certainly one. They never held leads in either of their past two games. The first was against the undermanned Wizards, and the second was at home against the Spurs, two teams with a combined record of 28-44.

■ During the first few minutes, the Celtics had four of the most open 3-point looks a team could ever ask for. It almost looked as if the Spurs were daring them to shoot, except they were daring some capable shooters. But Boston made just 1 of the 4 attempts, and that turned out to be a harbinger for the first half.

■ When the Celtics fell behind, 14-3, it marked the fourth consecutive game in which they faced a double-digit first-quarter deficit. After Boston dug out of an 18-point first-quarter hole in its win over the Hawks last weekend, Stevens said it actually can be uncomfortable being the team with such a large early lead, because it is all but impossible to sustain. San Antonio never crumbled in the first half, however.

■ Jaylen Brown has been so good this season, but he struggled against Washington on Monday and that carried over into start of Wednesday’s game, including one stretch in which he hurled a pass out of bounds and then caught his own airball and was called for a travel. To his credit, he tried to get the Celtics back in the game by attacking the basket, converting a pair of 3-point plays in the second quarter.

■ When he was on the court, Walker looked like a player who had missed three games because of an illness. He had 6 points and 4 assists in 18 minutes.

■ When Trey Lyles coasted in for a layup that gave the Spurs a 22-3 lead late in the first quarter, there were some scattered but noticeable boos.

■ You never know exactly what you’re going to see at an NBA game, but entering Wednesday I was pretty confident we would not see the 7-foot-5-inch Tacko Fall checking in for meaningful second-quarter minutes. But the Spurs were gashing the Celtics in the paint, Daniel Theis has been dealing with a sore ankle, and if nothing else, Fall has proven he can ignite the Garden crowd like no other. It was a big surprise when he checked in with 10:19 left in the second quarter and his team trailing, 40-22. Fall didn’t have much of an impact. He grabbed one rebound, drew one foul, and had the ball stripped once. But the Celtics did play San Antonio even during his stint of just less than five minutes.

■ Fall reentered the game with just over five minutes left and the outcome all but decided. He promptly hit a jump-hook over Aldridge, and later added a dunk as he was fouled, so the people enjoyed those moments at least.

■ The Celtics still do not have a three-game losing streak this season. But they will have to win at Philadelphia on Thursday to avoid their first.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.