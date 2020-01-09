The Lakers’ LeBron James (3,359,871) passed Dallas’s Luka Doncic (3,277,870) for the overall and Western Conference lead in fan voting for the Feb. 16 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago, with about a week and a half left in the race. Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo (3,259,383) remains the runaway leader in the Eastern Conference voting. The Celtics’ Kemba Walker (1,331,577) is third among Eastern Conference guards, and Tacko Fall remains sixth in the East frontcourt balloting . . . Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley donated $1 million to Miles College, a historically black institution in Fairfield, Ala., to help out interim president Bobbie Knight , the first woman to lead the HBCU. Knight said Barkley’s contribution is the largest individual gift the college has received in its 122-year history. It will launch a comprehensive campaign to raise $100 million for the institution, Knight said.

Cleveland Cavaliers coach John Beilein said Thursday he has apologized after using the word “thugs” during a film session with his players on Wednesday. ESPN.com, citing unidentified sources, reported that Beilein suggested during the session that his players were no longer playing “like a bunch of thugs.” Beilein told ESPN he had meant to say “slugs” in reference to the team’s effort level. Beilein repeated that explanation Thursday after his team’s shootaround in Detroit. “I was saying, ‘We’re making a lot of mistakes mentally, and we deserve better because we’re really playing hard right now. We’re not playing like slugs. We’re playing hard,’ ’’ Beilein said. ‘‘And somehow that word came out.”

Soccer

Revolution draft three

The Revolution selected three players in the first two rounds of the Major League Soccer SuperDraft — University of Virginia defender Henry Kessler (sixth overall), University of California defender Simon Lekressner (30th overall), and High Point University goalkeeper Keegan Meyer (43rd overall). The Revolution also traded the 13th overall pick to Nashville SC in exchange for $50,000 in general allocation money and up to $50,000 in additional general allocation money should Nashville’s selection meet certain performance-based metrics with the club. The draft resumes on Monday with the third and fourth rounds. Clemson forward Robbie Robinson was the first overall pick by Inter Miami. Robinson, who won the MAC Hermann Trophy as the nation’s top college player, had 18 goals and nine assists this season as a junior. He was also named the ACC Offensive Player of the Year.

Madrid rivals reach final

Atlético Madrid rallied with two late goals to beat Barcelona, 3-2, in a back-and-forth game, setting up a meeting against city rival Real Madrid in Sunday’s final at the revamped Spanish Super Cup in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Real Madrid defeated Valencia, 3-1, in the first semifinal on Wednesday . . . Tottenham striker Harry Kane will be sidelined until April after being advised to undergo surgery on his left hamstring. Kane ruptured a tendon in his hamstring during a league match against Southampton on Jan. 1.

Baseball

Encarnación deal is final

Edwin Encarnación and the White Sox finalized a $12 million, one-year contract, putting him in position to become Chicago’s designated hitter and a part-time first baseman along with José Abreu . . . Catcher Francisco Cervelli finalized a $2 million, one-year contract with the Miami Marlins to provide depth behind Jorge Alfaro. Cervelli played in 48 games last year for the Pirates and Braves. He is a career .269 hitter in 12 seasons . . . The Arizona Diamondbacks finalized a $3 million, one-year deal with relief pitcher Héctor Rondón, adding more depth to the back of their bullpen.

. . . Utilityman Brandon Drury and the Toronto Blue Jays agreed to a $2.05 million, one-year contract, a raise of $850,000.

Miscellany

Couture out six weeks

San Jose Sharks captain and leading scorer Logan Couture will miss about six weeks after breaking his left ankle when he crashed into the boards in a 3-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues Tuesday . . . Top-seeded Serena Williams had her toughest workout of the year before beating fellow American Christina McHale, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, to advance to the quarterfinals of the ASB Classic Auckland, New Zealand, a warm-up for the Australian Open . . . Golf course architect Pete Dye died in the Dominican Republic at age 94. Dye’s golf courses have held four major championships, most recently at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, which will host the Ryder Cup this year . . . Obituary C11 . . . Pat Hurst was selected captain of the US team for the 2021 Solheim Cup golf competition . . . Mississippi State hired Washington State’s Mike Leach as its new head football coach, bringing one of the nation’s quirkiest and most successful coaches from the Pac-12 to the Southeastern Conference.