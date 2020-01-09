The 76ers, without injured star Joel Embiid, were led by Josh Richardson’s 29 points. Philadelphia is now 3-0 vs. Boston this season.

Kemba Walker had 26 points and Marcus Smart added a season-high 24 to lead the Celtics, but there was not enough help. Jaylen Brown, who is in his first offensive rut of the year, missed his last nine shots and finished with 6 points, and Jayson Tatum was 4 for 13.

PHILADELPHIA — The Celtics coughed up a 15-point first-half lead and fell to the 76ers on Thursday, 109-98, giving them their season-high third consecutive loss of the season.

Observations from the game:

■ The Celtics have had issues with slow starts this year, particularly recently. But that wasn’t a problem in this game. Boston started by making its first five 3-point attempts, three by Walker and two by Brown.

■ The hot start was essential, because the 76ers were not missing, either. In fact, midway through the first quarter Philadelphia had made 8 of 10 shots, 2 of 2 3-pointers and 2 of 2 free throws, and it trailed anyway. Almost impossible.

■ Brown’s second 3-pointer, which came at the eight-minute mark, gave the Celtics a 16-15 lead, their first in 100 total minutes of game action. Boston never led in its losses to the Wizards and Spurs.

■ Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, who coached Tatum during the FIBA World Championships, praised Tatum’s defense before Wednesday’s game. On Thursday, Tatum showed glimpses of what Popovich was talking about, including back-to-back impressive steals in the first quarter.

■ Celtics coach Brad Stevens continues to tinker and tweak the back end of his rotation. On Thursday he called on Semi Ojeleye, whose playing time has been quite inconsistent this year. The Celtics trailed, 22-21, when Ojeleye checked in. And although he did not register a statistic, his team had surged to an 11-point lead when he checked out just over 11 minutes later.

■ On Monday, Smart shared a lighthearted moment with former Celtics teammate Isaiah Thomas, when he playfully dragged Thomas back to the Wizards bench when Thomas was talking to the referees. On Thursday, Smart had another Celtics reconnection. After he fouled Al Horford in the first quarter, the two smiled and shared a hug.

■ The 76ers will be forced to be creative in the post while Embiid is out, and in the first half on Thursday they tried some lineups with point guard Ben Simmons at center. He ended up matched up against one of the game’s last remaining traditional centers, Enes Kanter, who quickly bullied Simmons for a layup. But when Kanter tried again on the next possession he was whistled for an offensive foul.

■ Walker sprained his left thumb setting a screen on Mike Scott late in the first quarter. He left the game to be evaluated, but he was available to return.

■ Celtics backup point guard Brad Wanamaker, who has become an important part of Boston’s rotation this season but has struggled recently, did not play.

■ The 76ers blitzed Boston with an 11-2 run at the start of the third quarter and twice stretched their lead to 6 points, but the shooting of Walker and Smart steadied the Celtics, as they combined to go 4 for 4 from beyond the arc in the last five minutes. Smart’s two threes were particularly important because they came after Walker went to the bench, a time their offense typically suffers.

■ Some tough timing for the Celtics midway through the fourth quarter. Walker found space on a screen at the top of the key, but just before he shot the ball, Stevens called a timeout. Walker made the shot.

■ What felt like the most important swing of the game at the time: With the Sixers up, 94-87, and streaking upcourt on a fast-break, Simmons’s alley-oop attempt was blocked by the rim. Boston raced the other way and got a quick 3-point play from Walker, turning what would have been a 9-point deficit into a much more manageable 94-90. But the Celtics did not threaten again.

